Shadows of the Past: the action and spy series that arrived on Netflix in the last few days

Shadows of the Past: the action and spy series that arrived on Netflix in the last few days

Shadows of the Past: the action and spy series that arrived on Netflix in the last few days

It has eight episodes and focuses on an old Russian spy who has since carved out a new identity.

It’s called ‘Shadows of the Past’ and it’s one of the new series on Netflix – it premiered on the streaming platform on Friday 28 January. There are eight episodes in total, telling an exciting and action-packed story that takes place in Europe.

The series starts in Madrid, the Spanish capital. At a rooftop party, between cocktails, one of the guests’ eyes turn white – as if that person is possessed. He then throws another guest off the terrace and is immediately murdered by security. Bizarre and similar incidents are still happening in other parts of the city.

At the same time, something far more mundane is happening in Madrid. An American youth skating team is in town to compete. Much to Becca’s embarrassment and embarrassment, her mother Jenny has come along and the two travel in a separate car.

Jenny, a very caring single mom, leaves Becca in her hotel room to go to a store and buy her a product. At this point, she is gassed and loses consciousness. When he wakes up, he’s in a strange place with a CIA agent who later finds out his name is Chauncey Lu.

The agent claims that Jenny was formerly known by the name Anya – she was a Russian spy who was responsible for a number of deaths in Europe before she left the KGB just before the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s.

Jenny denies all of these claims, but when her life is threatened, her long-dormant fighting skills come to the fore. She ends up returning to the hotel – where Becca continues to see her as the bored mother hen. Chauncey Lu remains present and gives her an ultimatum: either she accepts missions for the CIA or she will be charged with espionage crimes and arrested. Jenny is determined to do whatever it takes to protect her daughter and the life she has built for herself.

Therefore, your first mission is to gain access to a specific military hospital. Inside is an arms dealer who is connected to the people involved in those random acts of violence that we saw at the beginning of the story.

Gradually we will discover that Jenny has an ability that makes her very special. It is the result of a secret scientific experiment orchestrated by the KGB. That’s the premise of “Shadows of the Past”, which also delves – in flashback mode – into the time when Anya was active.

The series doesn’t get much critical acclaim, but it could be a good option for fans of both spy and action stories – with a supernatural twist in between. The cast includes Margarita Levieva, Cillian O’Sullivan, Lydia Fleming, Charles Brice, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Alyona Khmelnitskaya and Lola Mae Loughran.

Click on the gallery to discover other series from streaming platforms (and TV channels).