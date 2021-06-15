Sezary Syndrome Market to Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2021-2028
Market Analysis: Global Sezary Syndrome Market
Sézary syndrome market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Sezary Syndrome Market are Shionogi Inc, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Innate Pharma SA, Bioniz, Eisai Co., Ltd, Minophagen Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Seattle Genetics, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, STI Pharma, LLC, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited and others
Market Definition: Global Sezary Syndrome Market
Sézary Syndrome is also known as Sézary lymphoma is a rare type of a cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a heterogeneous group of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas which represented 3% of all cutaneous lymphomas. It is serious blood cancer or aggressive in nature and occur when certain white blood cells, called T cells, become cancerous. People with Sezary syndrome develop a red, severely itchy rash (erythroderma) covering atleast 80% of the body. It is more prevalent in geriatric population
According to the statistics puplished in the Orphanet, it is estimated the annual incidence of Sézary syndrome is 1 per 10,000,000. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.
Global Sezary Syndrome Market By Treatment Type (Standard Treatment, Advance Treatment), Diagnosis (Immunophenotyping, T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Gene Rearrangement Test and Others), Drugs (Vorinostat, Mogamulizumab and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, Innate Pharma SA received Fast Track designation from the FDA for IPH4102 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome in adult patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. With Fast Track designation for IPH4102 accelerates the review timelines and enhances interactions with the FDA, which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients with Sézary syndrome as quickly as possible.
In November 2018, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd received marketing authorization from the European Commission for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab), an anti- CC chemokine receptor 4-Mab for the treatment of mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS) in adult patients who have treated with atleast one prior systemic therapy. With this approval, changes the shifts from standard treatment to new disease specific treatment for patients with Sézary syndrome across the Europe.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Sezary Syndrome Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Sezary Syndrome Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Ongoing-clinical trials conducted by many pharmaceuticals company is drive the market
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth
- High demand of novel therapy is accelerating the market growth
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Limited availability of disease specific treatment options due to low prevalence of Sézary lymphoma is restraining the market growth
- High cost of chemotherapy and targeted therapy is hindering the market growth
- Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Sezary Syndrome Market
By Treatment Type
- Standard Treatment
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Others
- Advance Treatment
- Targeted therapy
- Radiation therapy with Stem Cell Transplant
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Immunophenotyping
- T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Gene Rearrangement Test
- Others
By Drugs
- Vorinostat
- Mogamulizumab
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retailers
- Others
