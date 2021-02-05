Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutic Market to Register Outstanding Growth by 2027 | GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Gilead Sciences Inc, AbbVie

Sexually Transmitted Disease or STD is a venereal clinical syndrome of infection, attained and transmitted through sexual activity via body fluids such as semen, vaginal fluid or blood. Causative agent of STD are bacteria, parasites, yeast and viruses. The Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing sexually transmitted disease and rising governmental initiatives to spread awareness through organization of campaigns and free diagnostic camps. Nevertheless, the growth of this market could face restraints owing to factors such as low rate of screening for diseases and late diagnosis of disease such as HIV.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Merck & Co. Inc

– Pfizer INC,

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Vertex Pharmaceuticals

– Roche

– Gilead Sciences Inc

– AbbVie Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Bristol-Myers Squibb

– Biomerieux

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics market with detailed market segmentation by Disease Type, Therapy Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels and Geography. The Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics is segmented by Disease Type, Therapy Type, Route of Administration and Distribution Channels. On the basis of Disease Type the market is segmented as Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Syphilis, Herpes, Hepatitis, HIV and Other Indications. On the basis of Therapy type the market is segmented as Anti-bacterial Drugs, Anti-Viral Drugs and Anti-Fungal Drugs. On the basis of Route of Administration the market is segmented as Oral, Injectable and Topical. On the basis of Distribution Channels the market is segmented as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

