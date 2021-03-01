Sexual Harassment Allegations: Cuomo Investigation | Free press

New York (AP) – Following new allegations of sexual harassment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has apologized for possible “misinterpretations” of his behavior.

“I admit that some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation. As far as anyone has felt that way, I’m really sorry, ”said Cuomo on Sunday evening (local time).

The prominent Democrat also stressed, “I have never touched anyone inappropriately.” Nor did he make an immoral approach to anyone. But the people of New York deserved an independent education.

Cuomo’s office announced an investigation on Sunday. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Chief Justice of the State Court of Appeals, Janet DiFiore, have been asked to appoint a politically independent attorney, Cuomo adviser Beth Garvey said. This should then publish a report after a thorough investigation. “All employees of the governor’s office will cooperate fully.”

Cuomo came under extra pressure after the new allegations of intimidation became known. A former health adviser in Cuomo’s government accused the now 63-year-old of not touching her last spring, but of verbally intimidating her. “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and I was terribly uncomfortable and scared,” said 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett of the New York Times (Saturday).

A few days ago, a former economic adviser had accused the governor of sexually assaulting her. Lindsey Boylan (36) accused Cuomo, among other things, of kissing her on the lips without being asked in his office in Manhattan in 2018. Boylan wrote on the online platform Medium: “Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and harassment are so ubiquitous that it is not only tolerated but also expected.” Cuomo silenced his critics through intimidation.

Bennett and Boylan have quit their jobs with the Cuomo government. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called the accusations of the two women “serious.” She told CNN on Sunday that Democratic US President Joe Biden supported a prompt and independent investigation. Democratic New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spoke out for an investigation. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, spoke of “serious and credible” allegations, according to media reports.

Cuomo has been a beacon of hope for many Americans since the start of the corona pandemic. The Democrat promised to orient his politics based on scientific needs. He presented himself as an alternative to then-Republican President Donald Trump. Cuomo’s crisis management even earned him a lot of praise. New York got the corona situation somewhat under control after a real explosion in the number of infections in the spring of 2020.

Cuomo recently came under pressure from the high death toll in nursing homes. The background to this is that the number of residential deaths in New York has recently been revised up sharply – from 8,500 to more than 15,000. Various media outlets, such as the “New York Times”, reported that state representatives suspect Cuomo was obscuring the relationship. As a result, they planned to limit his powers. It was also revealed that the federal FBI and investigators in New York State were investigating the actions of the government.

According to a study, approval ratings for Cuomo have dropped significantly. The Marist Institute announced a few days ago that 49 percent of New Yorkers said the governor was doing well – last July it was 66 percent.