“Sexify”: You can already watch the series on Netflix that will explore female orgasm

It has 8 episodes and is a Polish production, the pedagogical aspect of which has been compared with another series on the Sex Education platform.

It’s called “Sexify” and it’s the new Netflix series. It has eight episodes, each around 45 minutes in length, and is also a Polish production – just like one of the biggest hits on the streaming platform last year, the erotic film “365 Days”. You can see it starting this Wednesday April 28th.

This comedy accompanies Natalia (Aleksandra Skraba), a computer engineering student who has little sense of sexual problems. This is the starting point for an adventure with two other friends, Paulina and Monika, who recognizes himself without prejudice and explores and experiences all the peculiarities of sex.

The experiences of the three friends will then be used by Natalia to create an application that will help other people to get to know the female body better, especially how to achieve orgasm. The problem is that in order to gather more information on the subject, Natalia not only has to collect data from countless girls, but also has to ask them the most complicated questions.

This more educational aspect has led “Sexify” to being compared to “Sex Education,” another Netflix series (which will soon have a third season).