Sex Toys Market 2020 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2026

Sex Toy Industry Expected To Reap Maximum Heights In Near FutureIn the initial days, sex toys were primarily used for treating “hysterical” women, later they were obliquely sold as “massagers”.And after some years theybecame acceptable—but were rarely bought asdevices for pleasure. However, today, with the growing awareness about sex toys the sex toys sales is booming continuously.

What are sex toys?

Sex toys also referred as adult toys—are itemsused by people to have more pleasure during sex or masturbation. There are a variety of sex toys available in the market, and people use them for varied reasons. These toys are used for medical treatments in cases such as sexual dysfunction. These toys can also be usedin the treatment of menopausal signs in females. As long as safety and hygiene are maintained, there is nothing harmful about it. Currently, manufacturers in this industry are attempting to design sex toys that resemble human genitals.

Growing awareness and demand for sex toys

The first-ever sex toy known to man was nearly 30,000 years ago, but it took decades for us to feel comfortable speaking about them as they were often surrounded with stereotypes, misconceptions, and feelings of embarrassment. But that era is long over and the picture has completely altered.

At present, the sex toy industry is foreseen to garner $45,767.2 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9, reveals a recent report by Research Dive.New Zealand is the world’s top country in terms of vibrator ownership. As per a survey, around 50% of women start using sex toys in their teenage.

The legalization of sex toys in numerousnationsall across the world, growing awarenessof social media platforms, and increasingadoptionof sex toys due to the health benefits they offer are enormously fueling the demand for sex toys. Additionally, internet, movies, and pop culture is greatly influencing people in accepting sexual enhancement devices for elevating sexual pleasure. Moreover, the availability of sex toys with fascinating features likeremote-operated devices, virtual devices and augmented reality devices are boosting the growth of the sex toy market.

Current picture of the sex toy industry

Recently, Womanizer, a German sex toy company has stated that their present sales from January to March 2020 are nearly 50% higher than what they had in previous year. Whereas, Italy has also showed tremendous rise in sales of sex toys. Whereas, in the US, sales are 60% above typical predictions. This is mainly due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemics all across the world—as many people stuck in coronavirus self-isolation are discovering the benefits of a little alone time.

On the other hand, Eveies, an online sex store in Ireland, recently introduced 9 new sex toy brands on their site. The company is extremely pleased to have these famous brands included on their online sex store. Among these brands, they have Fetish Submissive,which is a brand that offers a wide range of sex toys from neck and wrist cuffs, leather gag and whip, to Spandex 3 Hole Hood, full-face hood, and vegan leather mask.

Considering the growing demand for sex toys from all over the world, various manufacturers are now hugely investing in developing novel and advanced sex toys that meet people’s needs. Some of the top companies activity contributing to the growth of sex toy industry are ANSELL LTD, LELO, LUVU BRANDS, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., FUN FACTORY, Lovehoney Group Ltd, Tantus Technologies, Inc., CRYSTAL DELIGHTS, BMS Factory, ADAM & EVE STORES, Doc Johnson Enterprises, Spot of Delight, WE-VIBE, and many more.

Future scope of the sex toy industry

Today, sex toy sales are skyrocketing.Increasing demand for products and rising e-commerce platforms are expected to generate massive investment opportunities in the sex toys market. Considering, all these factors it is clear that the sex toy industry will reap maximum heights in the coming years.

