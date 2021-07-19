Sex Education Fans: These are the new faces from season three

The trailer was released by Netflix this Monday and shows that big news is coming.

The new eight episodes of the British series are coming in September.

The third season of “Sex Education” was confirmed on February 10th through a video with Alistair Petrie, the actor who plays the character of the Moordale High School director Groff (Adam’s father). Later, to the delight of British comedy fans, it was finally announced that the new season of the series already had a Netflix arrival date: September 17th.

There’s more good news this Monday, July 19th: The trailer for the third season of “Sex Education” is now available and brings new faces. One of them is actress Jemima Kirke, best known for her role as Jessa Johansson on the HBO series “Girls”. Now it will be Hope Haddon, the new principal of Moordale College. Among the various changes that it brings, one seems clear: Those who run Moordale are now promising “to get the school on the right track”.

The wait is almost over! Season 3 of sex education premieres on September 17th – FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0

– Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

In addition, the trailer, which presents itself as a kind of disclosure by Moordale, reveals some more news that will be included in this new season of the series, which tells the story of Otis Milburn, a teenage son of a sex therapist who is an expert in sex counseling at your school. One of them is the obligation to wear the new uniforms to school, which is sure to cause controversy.

The truth is, however, that not everyone is excited about Hope Haddon’s arrival and the latest “take” the school will win. At the end of the trailer it is clear that the former director, Mr. Groff, was not torn from the cast.

The British series premiered on Netflix on January 11, 2019 and became a global success that drew more than 40 million people on its debut. Remember, Sex Education now continues into season three with eight more episodes. The new episodes will hit the platform in autumn, more precisely on September 17th.