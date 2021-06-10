Sewing Machines Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

In the reliable Sewing Machines Market report, complete and crystal clear outline of the market is penned down which is useful for many businesses. The info included in the document helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. Examination of major challenges faced currently by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also considered.

The attention on the overwhelming players Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen GmbH., Singer Sewing Company, Janome America, Inc., Necchi Italia srl, Bernina International, Union Special, SVP Worldwide, Merrow Inc., AMF Reece CR,s.r.o., Consew, Yamata, Elna International Corp, Henderson Sewing among others.

Global Sewing Machines Market: Segment Analysis

ByProduct (Electronic Sewing Machines, Mechanical Sewing Machines),

Application (Apparel, Shoes, Bags, Others),

End-Users (Household, Commercial, Industrial)

Global sewing machines market is expected register a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the emergence of automated sewing machines and advancements in technology.

Sewing machine is a machine which is used to stitch fabric and various other materials with a thread. They are highly used in the manufacturing of shoes, apparels, garments, car upholstery, furniture products and bags among others. The sewing machines that are used in industries are of heavy-duty as compared to domestic sewing machines. Home sewing machines are suitable for those who want to sew individual items while utilizing a single stitch type.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Strong demand for apparel due to rising population is boosting the growth of the market

Increased demand from end-user industry, will also drive the market growth

Presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Lack of awareness about various applications that can be carried out on household sewing machines, will hinder the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In July 2018, Jack Sewing Machine Co., a Chinese sewing technology provider, acquired ViBeMac SPA, an Italian jeans automation company. The acquisition was done for USD 28.6 million. With this move, the company will be able to expand their business in European region

In January 2016, Usha International has launched a sewing machine for children named as “My Fab Barbie”. The unique sewing machine comes in the combination of white and pink colour and is laces beautifully with the graphics of Barbie dolls. The new launched product has gained a huge attraction from the customers across the world. This launch will help the company to build strong relationship with young consumers

Research Methodology: Global Sewing Machines Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Sewing Machines Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Sewing Machines Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Sewing Machines Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Sewing Machines Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

