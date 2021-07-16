Sewing Machine Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.10% by 2027—Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Sewing Machine Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027,” the sewing machine market size was valued at $4,975.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,509.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2021 to 2027.. In 2019, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of around 39.7%, due to collaboration of machines with digitalization by key players that provides convenience, flexibility, accessibility as well as technological advancements in products. However, emerging countries in North America are anticipated to witness increase sewing machine market demand during the forecast period, owing to technological innovations and advancements in the product that has been lucrative toward a wide range of consumers such as professionals, experts as well as many industries such as fashion and textiles, in the sewing machine market.

Growth in value sales for the sewing machine market is attributable to various advantages such as convenience in use, precision and flexibility. Considering various advantages such as availability of raw material and labor, governments in regions such as Asia- Pacific, are investing and promoting their textile industries in this region. Hence, the demand for sewing machines is increasing as well as boosting the market in the region. North America region has seen growing preference for in-house textile manufacturing, which is showing a huge demand for the sewing machine market in the region. Moreover, presence of a robust textile industry has been contributing demand in market in Europe region.