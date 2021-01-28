Several supporters of Putin’s opponent Navalny arrested | Free press

The much-criticized detention of Putin’s opponent Alexej Navalny will be decided in a short trial. Investigators search offices in advance and several of his employees and supporters have been arrested.

Moscow (dpa) – Before a court decision was made on the prison sentence of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, several of his associates and supporters were arrested.

For example, Navalny’s doctor Anastassija Wassiljewa was detained for 48 hours, she wrote on Twitter Thursday evening. Pussy riot activist Maria Aljochina was also reportedly arrested on Wednesday during a wave of raids in the Nawalny area.

The detained opposition member’s team had previously announced that Navalny’s brother Oleg, his confidante Lyubov Sobol, and an employee of his anti-corruption foundation had also been arrested. You are therefore accused of violating corona hygiene regulations. Masked men in uniform searched numerous offices and private homes of Nawalny’s team on Wednesday. Political scientist Tatiana Stanowaja spoke of “unprecedented pressure on opposition and activists”.

On Thursday, a court near Moscow wanted to rule on Alexei Navalny’s 30-day prison sentence. The Russian opposition leader was arrested at Moscow airport on January 17 after returning from Berlin to his homeland. The 44-year-old is said to have violated reporting requirements in previous criminal proceedings while recovering from a poison attack in Germany.

Moscow’s prosecution has warned several internet platforms to issue calls for the unauthorized Navalny demonstrations next Sunday. In connection with the massive protests in Russia for the release of Navalny last weekend, fines were imposed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, among others.

The Commission of Inquiry started criminal proceedings against Navalny’s head of staff, Leonid Volkov, for “inciting” minors to the protests, as the authority announced. Volkov had previously defended himself against this allegation.

