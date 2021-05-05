Several states announce opening for tourists | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In view of declining new corona infections, several states have announced that they are cautiously open to tourists. In Bavaria, for example, hotels, holiday apartments and campgrounds in districts with a stable seven-day incidence of less than 100 are due to open from May 21.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expects less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days by June / July. “If we then proceed with caution with openings, nothing stands in the way of a summer holiday, albeit with certain conditions,” said Lauterbach of the “Passauer Neue Presse”.

The Rhineland-Palatinate cabinet wants to deal with the opening steps on Friday. It concerns the contactless holiday during the Whitsun holiday, for example in a holiday apartment or on a campsite with its own sanitary facilities, according to Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) of the German news agency. “We will continue to closely monitor the infection process and decide whether further openings in retail, hospitality, hotel and culture, especially in low-incidence regions, are warranted.”

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania can re-enter fully vaccinated day trippers and owners of a second home from other federal states. Lower Saxony has also announced that it will open trade, gastronomy and tourism in regions with low contamination rates under certain conditions. Tourism will initially only be open to residents of Lower Saxony for an expected three weeks, Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) said. The Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), who is currently chairing the prime minister’s conference, called for a nationwide agreement on vacation options during the summer holidays.

The states had also led the way in facilitating vaccinated and convalescing people. But from this weekend, more unified rules could come: the black and red federal government passed a corresponding ordinance, paving the way for a swift decision in the Bundestag and Bundesrat. “In the future, vaccinated and recovered people will no longer have restrictions on contact and exit restrictions,” announced Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD). In the ‘heute journal’ of the ZDF, the department head explained that if the incidence figures were to fall, it would also be possible to take further steps. At the same time, she confirmed that there would be no mandatory vaccination. “There are people who do not want that, there are also people who cannot be vaccinated.”

FDP party leader Christian Dürr called for far-reaching relaxation, not only for vaccinated people, but also for people with a negative corona test. Children and pregnant women have no prospect of a vaccination in the near future, he told the German news agency. “If only vaccinated people regain their freedoms, families with smaller children may not be able to go on vacation in the summer.” Especially those who have been in solidarity with the elderly for months should not be disadvantaged now. Therefore, those who have been tested should be equated with those who have been vaccinated. However, the planned federal ordinance initially did not provide for hotels and vacation apartments that could be opened only to vaccinated people.

According to figures from Tuesday, 28.7 percent of people in Germany have received at least one corona vaccination. So far, more than eight percent of the population has received full vaccination protection. The contamination situation is very different in the federal states: the RKI gave the seven-day incidence in Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday at 57. Hamburg and Lower Saxony, as federal states, were also below 100. Thuringia (217) and Saxony (204) were above 200. The national incidence of seven days was 141.4 the last time, which is considerably lower than a week ago (167.6).