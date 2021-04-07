Several Portuguese cinemas are in serious danger of being closed, the association warns

Several Portuguese cinemas are in serious danger of being closed, the association warns

The rooms can be reopened on April 19th, but with several restrictions. Indoor cinemas are worst off.

They can be reopened from April 19th.

Many Portuguese cinemas are under serious threat of closure and it is estimated that the decline in sales will be around half this year. The warning was issued by the Portuguese Association of Film Companies (APEC) and the Portuguese Association for the Defense of Audiovisual Works (FEVIP) negotiated in the Assembly of the Republic on Tuesday 6 April.

Cinemas can reopen on April 19th, but under strict restrictions. For example, they will not be able to sell groceries, capacity will be reduced, the use of a mask is mandatory, and prime-time sessions will not take place in the early days.

“This national presence could be at stake and the places most affected by the closings will be the places inside where there is less demand,” said Paulo Aguiar, board member of APEC.

And he added: “We have an opening date with immense restrictions, at least for the first fifteen days, and this will create further problems for an activity that is present from north to south of the country 365 days a year an extremely dwindling cinema offer for the Portuguese. “

APEC, which represents 90 percent of cinema exhibitors in Portugal, says between 300 and 400 people will have been unemployed in the industry over the past year.

The Nimas cinema in Lisbon has already announced the schedule for the first few weeks after the reopening. Castello Lopes cinemas have also confirmed that they will reopen on April 19th.