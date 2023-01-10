‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says

Memphis Police are in search of a person they’ve dubbed a “particular person of curiosity” after a number of individuals had been shot at a Memphis membership in the course of the early morning hours of January 1.

In response to police, officers responded to a capturing at Life Longue on Mount Moriah Street that Sunday and located a person with a number of gunshot wounds.

Whereas police had been investigating that man’s capturing, “a number of” extra individuals with gunshot wounds confirmed up at “quite a few” hospitals throughout the Mid-South.

Memphis Police didn’t say how many individuals had been shot however did say that each one of these victims had been shot throughout the identical incident at Life Longue.

Eight days in a while January 9, Memphis Police launched photos of an individual of curiosity on this case, that means that he has not been named a suspect however that police consider he might have precious data relating to these shootings.

Memphis Police are in search of this man, an individual of curiosity in a capturing at Life Longue on January 1, 2023.

If you already know who this man is, MPD urges you to name Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any data which ends up in an arrest, on this case, could possibly be value as much as $2,000.

Obtain the FOX13 Memphis app to obtain alerts from breaking information in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending tales: