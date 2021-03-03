Several people have been injured in an alleged terrorist attack in Vetlanda | Free press

A small town in southern Sweden turns into a sad scene of violence. Several people are attacked in different places with a kind of stabbing weapon, the perpetrator is shot and caught.

Stockholm (AP) – An attacker injured several people in an alleged terrorist act in a small town in Sweden. He was then shot by police that afternoon in connection with his arrest and taken to hospital.

Eight people have been attacked and injured, local police chief Jonas Lindell said at an evening news conference. They would also be treated in the hospital. He could not say how many of them were seriously injured.

It is now being determined whether there is a possible motive for terrorism, Jönköping region police chief Malena Grann said. This was indicated by certain details, which, however, she was unable to specify. They work closely with the Swedish security police Säpo. There are no signs of further perpetrators. Investigators declined to comment on the attacker’s nationality.

Many questions remained unanswered in the evening, including the motive and exact course of the trade in Vetlanda, about 270 kilometers southwest of Stockholm. According to previous police knowledge, the man – reportedly a lone perpetrator between the ages of 20 and 30 and from the area – has attacked a number of people at a total of five different crime scenes with some type of stabbing weapon. Police have not yet disclosed what kind of weapon it was.

“I condemn this terrible violence,” said Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on Facebook in the evening. His thoughts are with those injured in Vetlanda. “We are reminded how fragile our secure existence is,” wrote the head of government.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99