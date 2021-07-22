Several countries support reconstruction aid for flood areas | free press

The floods in Germany have taken many people’s loved ones and destroyed their homes. Several federal states have meanwhile announced their financial participation in development aid.

Berlin (dpa) – Several federal states have indicated their willingness to financially support the planned construction aid for the flood areas.

“Saxony-Anhalt will stand in solidarity with the financial challenges through a development fund,” said Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) of the “Rheinische Post”. “Saxony-Anhalt experienced the same solidarity from the federal government and the states in 2013.”

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) made a similar statement to the editorial network Germany (RND): “Saxony itself has experienced a lot of solidarity in the course of the past flood disasters. It is therefore only natural that the Free State cooperates in the planned reconstruction aid.” Bremen’s mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) told the RND that Bremen naturally showed solidarity and would support reconstruction in western and southern Germany.

“Thuringia will participate in solidarity aid funds to the necessary extent,” Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) said according to “Handelsblatt”. In addition, a national commitment to a system of mandatory compensation for natural disasters is needed. According to the newspaper, the Hessian Ministry of Finance pointed out that the financial situation of the Länder was already tense due to the consequences of the corona pandemic: “The Länder expect a proposal from the federal government that takes this situation into account and avoids excessive demands on state finances. .”

The mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD) initially referred to the emergency aid after the report of the RND. “One will still need to talk about a longer-term reconstruction fund, including how to design it,” he said.

A week after the flood disaster began, especially in western Germany, the federal government decided on Wednesday to provide immediate aid of an initial 200 million euros. The countries concerned contribute the same amount, so that a maximum of EUR 400 million is available in total. A multi-billion dollar building fund is also planned. After the flood disaster of 2013, the federal government and all states jointly financed the reconstruction, which cost billions.