Several bug fixes hit Memory 708 voice line, Killer, and more

Lifeless by Daylight followers are being handled to a tonne of content material ever since an enormous replace went dwell earlier this June. Now with the Halloween occasion, Haunted by Daylight, happening in full swing, there may be certainly rather a lot that gamers are capable of take pleasure in within the asymmetrical survival horror recreation.

The title bought one other patch replace a bit earlier, which centered on fixing among the main points that Lifeless by Daylight was having after the Halloween occasion went dwell.

Whereas the brand new content material is one thing that gamers are loving, the expertise was typically marred by efficiency points that many in the neighborhood appear to be going through. Therefore, patch 6.3.1 is seeking to repair among the main bugs which might be nonetheless fairly energetic within the recreation.

Lifeless by Daylight is at present going through points the place a “voiceline within the Reminiscence 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself,” in one other case, the Killer was allowed to “physique block Survivors within the Racoon Metropolis Police Station basement stairway”. There was one other challenge “that induced feminine Survivors’ arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare’s alarm clocks.”

Lifeless by Daylight patch 6.3.1 is seeking to tackle all these points within the recreation and extra whereas seeking to make the Haunted by Daylight occasion an extremely memorable one.

Lifeless by Daylight followers in search of an in depth description of the patch can search for the official web site.

Nonetheless, for a quick overview, listed below are all the most important highlights.

Lifeless by Daylight patch 6.3.1 official notes

1) Bug Fixes

Fastened a difficulty that induced a save error when switching accounts in recreation on Xbox.

Tentatively mounted a difficulty that generally induced outfits can’t be bought error within the in-game retailer on WinGDK.

Fastened a difficulty that induced the mistaken tutorial reward show.

Fastened a difficulty that induced a crash after ending or leaving a match.

Fastened a difficulty that induced the killer’s customized match to not finish when the final remaining survivor quits the match however stays on tally.

Fastened some quantity formatting errors when greater than hundreds within the Archives.

Fastened some textual content localization within the Archives.

Fastened a possible crash when making an attempt to entry the compendium after mastering a tome.

Fastened a difficulty within the Onboarding menu the place the mistaken character rewards are displayed.

Fastened a difficulty that allowed the Killer to have the ability to physique block Survivors within the Racoon Metropolis Police Station basement stairway.

Fastened a difficulty that induced the flashlight purpose to be inconsistent with earlier releases.

Fastened a difficulty that induced feminine Survivors arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare’s alarm clocks.

Fastened a difficulty that induced Meg to not escape throughout the survivor tutorial.

Fastened a difficulty that allowed survivors to have the ability to carry a couple of flashbang.

Fastened a difficulty the place a voiceline within the Reminiscence 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself.

Fastened a difficulty the place the voicelines in The Archives wouldn’t play for the Home windows Retailer model of the sport.

Fastened a difficulty that induced the Blight to be lacking SFX when hitting the setting with a fundamental assault.

Fastened a difficulty the place some Killers would don’t have any sound within the menu.

Modified texture on the Dramatic Dying allure out there within the Tome 13 Rift. Observe: The icon for this allure might be up to date within the subsequent patch. (All platforms besides Change & Stadia – they are going to have the up to date texture and icon in HF2)

Added lacking skeleton textures on the again of the Haunted by Daylight occasion reward shirts for David, Claudette, Yun-Jin and Jane.

2) Recognized Points

Occasion intro film would possibly play once more after each tally display screen in customized recreation. To workaround the difficulty, restart the sport.

A crash happens when unchecking the Enable DLC Killers choice in Customized Video games.

Bloodpoint Choices are usually not burnt when used and don’t present a Bloodpoint bonus.

