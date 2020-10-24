Seven evidences of Thanos’ monstrosity in the comics

The Avengers: Infinity War / Avengers: Endgame Diptych masterfully introduced the evil Thanos, the greatest adversary our heroes have had to face so far. If the Thanos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a complex villain, he’s far more monstrous and cruel in the comics. The proof in seven edifying examples …

1 – It kills 50% of the universe

This is arguably Thanos’ most famous crime as it is even at the heart of the Infinity War / Endgame storyline: Thanos made 50% of the living beings in the universe disappear. It is death Thanos is in love with who entrusts the mad Titan with the task of restoring the balance between life and death in the universe. Thanos then goes in search of the Infinity Stones to achieve his fatal goal …

2 – he killed his own mother

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos doesn’t hesitate to sacrifice his daughter Gamorra for the Soul Stone, in a scene that has become one of the movie’s emotional highlights. In the comics, Thanos beat other members of his family, including his own mother (in Thanos Rising), Sui-San, whom he dissected with the aim of finding out what caused death and the reasons for his own monstrosity.

3 – he killed his father

Thanos is already a homicide bomber and a patricide too: he kills Mentor, his father, in the Thanos series. Sick, the Mad Titan asks for help from his father, known for his talents as a scientist, but the latter refuses to help him. Angry, Thanos fatally beats his father, spellbound by the power of this monstrous blow.

4 – He crushes Sam Wilson’s skull

In Jeff Lemire’s Thanos series, Sam Wilson, who has become Captain America, also pays the price for the Mad Titan. To cure his illness, Thanos went to the God Quarry and immersed himself in an alternate reality in which he is an avenger. But it doesn’t take long for Thanos’ true nature to reappear, and he crushes Sam Wilson’s skull.

5 – He put his brother’s mouth out

If Thanos is a completely insane monster, his brother Eros is just the opposite: an adventurer with his heart on hand. To stop his brother, Eros, also known as Starfox, joined the Avengers. But Thanos has a nice surprise in store for him: he extinguished his mouth with cosmic forces.

6 – He turned the mist into a living statue

The difficult relationship (to put it mildly!) Thanos had with his daughter Nebula was already addressed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics The Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos inflicts a particularly agonizing fate on her: he transforms her into a living statue. The reason ? Nebula claimed to be Thanos’ daughter. Now a worshiper of death cannot have given life.

7 – he reduced Deadpool to a pulp

As everyone knows, Thanos is in love with death. When the latter goes out with Deadpool (in Deadpool versus Thanos), the mad Titan gets into an incredible rage and curses our favorite antihero: Eternal Life. Determined to celebrate Thanos, Deadpool will pay the price for his immense strength and will be literally reduced to a pulp.