Setback for AfD in proceedings against constitutional protection | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – In a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the AfD faced a setback in court.

The Cologne Administrative Court refused to issue a provisional regulation. The AfD had asked the court to prohibit the Federal Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) from announcing that the so-called “wing” of the AfD had approximately 7,000 members until dissolution and that membership would remain at 7,000. . Constitutional defense had classified the wing as extremist.

At the same time, the AfD had filed a request to issue a provisional settlement pending a decision on this urgent application. Otherwise it threatens irreparable damage to political competition. The number of 7,000 is fictitious, according to the AfD. Announcing the song would have a stigmatizing and defamatory effect, as it would give the “wing” a meaning that it actually does not have.

However, the court rejected the request. It justified this with the fact that the likely consequences of the number 7000 becoming known were minor. The number of 7,000 members had previously been made public, the constitutional protection report says.

The Cologne Administrative Court has not yet ruled on another request from the AfD. The point is that the protection of the constitution should be banned from identifying the party as suspicious. In this case, the court gives the BfV until 12 noon on Wednesday to comment.

The Cologne law firm Höcker, which represents the AfD in the lawsuit, will no longer cooperate with former president of the Federal Constitutional Protection Office, Hans-Georg Maaßen. Maaßen can be considered a witness in the proceedings and therefore gives up his advisory work for Höcker prematurely, according to the company.

After the federal AfD, the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt now also wants to examine whether it is taking legal action against possible classifications through the protection of the constitution. The state administration will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday evening, said Martin Reichardt of the German news agency.

The reason for this is reports that the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been observing the party for several days with the help of intelligence. Reichardt thinks it is likely that his party will complain against the constitutional protection classification: “I assume that – as in similar cases with the federal government and other countries – we will take legal action.”

At the last interior ministers’ conference a month ago, the president of the Constitutional Protection Bureau, Thomas Haldenwang, announced that a nationwide classification of the entire AfD as a suspected right-wing case is likely to take place in January. However, in view of the ongoing proceedings in Cologne, the internal secret service recently announced that it will not publish anything about this for the time being.