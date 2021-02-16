Set-Top Boxes Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, ARRIS International Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global set-top boxes market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, ARRIS International Limited., EchoStar Corporation, SAGEMCOM, Technicolor, Skyworth Group Limited, Kaonmedia Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt Ltd, Evolution Digital – IP Video Solutions for Cable Operators, AirTies, Xiaomi., HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd., TelergyHD, Airtel India., Hathway., Mybox, A Hero Electronix Venture, Tata Sky Limited and others.

Global set-top boxes market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of OTT in smartphones and increasing digitalization worldwide is the factor for the growth of this market.

Set- top box or set- top unit is a device which is specially designed so that the digital signals can be displayed, received and decoded on television. These signals can either be internet data or television signal and can be received through telephone or cable connection. They usually provide more number of channels as compared to the normal cable system and also provide option to the user to filter the channel as per their need and requirement. These set- up box provide channel in different content quality such as standard definition, high definition, and ultra- high definition.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption of hybrid content will drive the market growth

Growing demand for high definition channels among population will also propel the growth of the market

Rising internet impalement will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Increasing assimilation of motion sensor in STBs will also accelerate the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will restrain the market growth

High labor cost will also hamper the market growth

Increasing problem associated with the controlling consumer attenuation will also restrict the market growth

Conducts Overall SET-TOP BOXES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Internet Protocol, Digital Terrestrial Television, Satellite, Cable, Over- The- Top- Content, Others),

Content Quality (High Definition, Standard Definition, Ultra-High Definition),

Services (Managed Services, Interactive Services),

End- User (Commercial, Residential), Technology (OTT, IPTV, Hybrid)

The SET-TOP BOXES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Asianet Digital Network announced the launch of their new Asianet Smart Magic Box which is a new hybrid set- up box and is powered by android TV. It is the first 4K, ultra- high definition set up box. It has the ability to provide conventional linear TV channels and can play online games and videos from different apps. This new set- up box is equipped Android 8.0 and also supports voice search

In October 2018, Hathway Cable and Datacom announced the launch of their two new OTT set- top- box which is totally based on Google’s Android TV. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for OTT services and this will be beneficial for the OTT providers because it help them to enhance their customer reach

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Set-Top Boxes market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Set-Top Boxes market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

