Sesame Seed Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2027

The global sesame seeds market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. Sesame seed is one of the oldest oil seed, which is popular among consumers due to its high nutritional values and health effects. These seeds are small and flat in shape commonly available in white, black, and brown colors, but have variety of ranges in colors. These seeds have oil-soluble and water-soluble antioxidants, which are essential for better health. Sesame seeds have multiple uses such as they are for producing cooking oils and find their application in baking industry for confectionary products as well as in the cosmetics industry. It is considered to be a product with high benefits in low price.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Color, Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered SHYAM INDUSTRIES, Selet Hulling PLC., Dhaval Agri Exports, Dipasa USA Inc., SARVODAY NATURAL, ETICO, Accura Group, Fuerst Day Lawson, SunOpta, and Bishnoi Trading Corporation

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of coronavirus has spread all over the world has disrupted the global economy by halting the operations of industries. Most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus and securing public health. All business and production activities are completely halted except the essential services such as food and medical sectors, leading toward economic crisis. Manufacturing and production have ceased their operation, which has led to decline in businesses. Inactive trade and transportation have disrupted the supply chain.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in population and rise in awareness among health-conscious consumers about commodities with high nutritional value and health benefits with low price are the key factors that drive the growth of the global sesame seeds market. Consumers are focused to adopt natural and organic ingredients over synthetic item for their health, as these seeds do not have side effects. Moreover, they serve as a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants for which they are used in various products such as food, animal feed, bakery, confectionary, cosmetics, and medicines. Thus, al;l these factors collectively contribute toward the growth of the global market.

The global sesame seeds market trends are as follows:

Notable change has been witnessed in consumer lifestyle and food habits, which is anticipated to boost the demand for sesame seeds. Health-conscious consumers are not only taking care of themselves by maintaining a regular medical checkup but are also adding nutritional ingredients in their daily routine to maintain their well-being, which boost the need for sesame seeds in daily routine, thereby augmenting the growth of the overall market.

Key segments covered

Segment Sub segment Color White

Black

Brown

Others Type Raw Seed

Processed Seed

Others Application Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Others Distribution Channel Online

Offline

Others

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sesame seeds industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sesame seeds market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sesame seeds market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the sesame seeds market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the global sesame seeds market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

