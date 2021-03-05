Servo Motors and Drives Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Servo Motors and Drives Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Servo Motors and Drives market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Servo Motors and Drives investments from 2021 till 2026.

Mitsubishi, Yasukawa, ABB, Fanuc, Siemens, Rockwell, Emerson, Rexroth (Bosch), Moog, Delta, Panasonic, Teco, Schneider, SANYO DENKI, Oriental Motor, Toshiba, Parker Hannifin, HNC, Lenze, Kollmorgen, GSK, Beckhoff, Hitachi, Inovance, LS Mecapion, Infranor, Tamagawa, Yokogawa, among others.

The servo motors and drives market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The recent technological advancements and implementation of government policies, like Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), in several countries gave rise to energy-efficient motor systems, which in turn boosted the market for servo motor and drives. The increasing investments from global vendors have increased the competitive edge in the market. The investment in the Asia-Pacific region has been higher owing to the opportunities arising because of relatively higher infrastructure and economic development in the region.

For instance, in August 2019, WEG invested in a new Drives and Controls factory in Changzhou (district of Jintan). This comes as a part of the process to accelerate the internationalization of Automation business and strengthening WEG’s presence in one of the largest global electrical equipment markets. With the growing applications of IoT and increasing factory automation, the market is witnessing an increasing trend towards intelligent servo drives. A major drawback of intelligent servo drives is that they are costlier than normal servo drives. On the other hand, these drives provide low wiring, and their assembly cost is also less. Due to the growing demand for these drives at a lower price, manufacturers are trying to improve the quality and reduce the price to increase their product portfolio and establish their presence in the global servo motors and drives market.

Automotive to Hold Significant Share

– Automakers in recent years have automated their plants, like KUKA AG, to reduce the number of issues on the work floor, improving efficiency, and reducing operational costs. Many companies have been identified to follow suit, by automating their plant to gain better returns and efficiency, driving the market for servo motors and drives market.

– The growing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes and the involvement of digitization and AI are primary factors driving the demand for industrial robots among the automotive sector. For instance, in July 2018, the International Automotive Components (IAC) has implemented manufacturing 4.0 and smart factory applications at its UK site in Halewood, England. The new application is expected to deploy smart logistics, cross-company integration, and collaborative robots (cobots).

North America to Hold Significant Share

– The manufacturing industry in the region has witnessed various technological advancements over the past decade. Various initiatives have supported this shift. Supporting government policies and competitively priced natural gases have further enabled the chemical companies of Canada and the United States to build plants, expand, and automate their facilities. Hence, the automation growth in the North American industry is expected to further drive the growth of the studied market in the region.

– Several industries across various sectors have increased their focus towards robotics. According to the Robotic Industries Association, the North American companies ordered a total of 7,876 robots worth USD 423 million from January through March 2019. The association noted that orders from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive sector were up by 41%, and food and consumer goods makers increased their orders by 32%.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

