Servo motor market is estimated to be one of the most lucrative markets in the automotive sector and is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025

The Servo motor market is estimated to be one of the most lucrative markets in the automotive sector and is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. It is one of the most commonly used automation tools in various application industries, which makes it highly essential on a global scale. Servo motors are the most sophisticated motion control devices with advanced design methods, high-force magnet materials, and precise dimensional tolerance. They are utilized in industrial machine tools, Computerized Numerical Controllers (CNC) manufacturing machines, and processes and packaging applications.

A Servo Motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of the angular position. They work on servomechanism, which uses error-sensing feedbacks to correct the functioning. These electrical devices are used in numerous application areas like automobile manufacturing, packaging machines, food processing, semiconductors, and healthcare industries. Growing automation and transportation segments, increasing demands in robotics, healthcare, and other emerging industries, and falling costs of servomotors are the greatest drivers for the industry. Increasing demand for energy-efficient motors has resulted in a shift from standard energy-efficient electric motors to premium ones and technological advancement fuel the servo motor market globally.

Motor Vehicle segment is the leading application in the global servo motor market during the forecast period

Based on application, the servo motor market has been divided into Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Household Appliances, Aerospace & Transportation, Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and Others. Growing demand for high-performance motors, increasing vehicle production worldwide will fuel the servo motor in the automotive sector. Servo motors enhance the efficiency of production and manufacturing facilities in the automotive industry. Additionally, the adoption of these motors has increased exponentially in the automotive industry due to the development of low-cost and highly efficient electronics, advancements in technology used in servo systems have resulted in increased end-user interest.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size in the global servo motor market during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the servo motor market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, Asia-pacific accounts for the largest share of the global servo motor. Owing to rising industrialization, growing demand for energy-efficient products, increasing production, and sale of an electric vehicle. An increasing number of initiatives taken by the governing authorities such as offering subsidies and incentives on purchasing the electric vehicles will fuel the growth of the servo motor market in the APAC region.

Global Servo Motor Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Ametek, Inc., General Electric Company, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, WEG Industries, Hitachi Ltd., Oriental Motor, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic, Rexroth (Bosch), Delta, Toshiba Corp., Danfoss Group, Fuji Electric Holdings Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp. are the key players in manufacturing servo motor globally.

