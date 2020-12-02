Servo Drive Market: Industrial Revolution 4.0 is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities

Servo Drive Market Outlook – 2026

Servo drives are designed to convert electrical power into precision-controlled motion, e.g., controlled torque (torque servo), controlled speed (velocity servo), or controlled position (positioning servo). This typically requires at least three elements: the motor, feedback of some sort, and an amplifier. It can also be said that the servo drive is a special electronic amplifier used to power electric servomechanisms. Basically, servo drive receives a command signal from a control system, amplifies the signal, and transmits electric current to a servo motor to produce motion proportional to the command signal.

The major companies profiled in the servo drive market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, GSK CNC, Toshiba International Corporation Ltd., Okuma, Parker Hannifin Co., Emerson Electric Co., and others.

Download Report Sample with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5922

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the servo drive market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the servo drive industry.

The servo drive market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Typically, the command signal represents a desired velocity, but can also represent a desired torque or position. A sensor attached to the servo motor reports the motor’s actual status back to the servo drive. The servo drive then compares the actual motor status with the commanded motor status. It then alters the voltage, frequency, or pulse width to the motor to correct for any deviation from the commanded status. Servo motors are used in commercial and other industry, aerospace, and other transportation equipment, household appliances, industrial machinery, heating ventilating & cooling equipment, and motor vehicles. Servo motors serve the purpose of automation, which is the key factor that drives the servo motors market, which in turn drives the servo drive market growth.

Furthermore, increase in adoption of international energy-efficient standards boost the growth of the servo drive market. In addition, stringent electricity utilization standards and rise in electricity prices are some of the other factors that fuel the market growth. However, high cost of servo motors is expected to hinder the growth of the servo drive market.

Some of the major factors that drive the growth of the servo drive market include rapid growth and advancements in automation, increase in adoption of international energy-efficient standards, stringent electricity utilization standards, and rise in electricity prices. However, high cost of servo drive is expected to restrain the market growth. Further, Industrial Revolution 4.0 is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the servo drive market.

The servo drive market is segmented based on type, motor power, electrical drives, machinery, end application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into torque servo, velocity servo, and positioning servo. On the basis of motor power, it is divided into Up to 1 kW, 1-2 kW, 2-5 kW, 5-15 kW, and >15 kW. Based on electrical drives, it is bifurcated into DC drive and AC drive. Based on machinery, it is categorized into small equipment, medium machinery, and large machinery. By end application, it is classified into commercial & other industry, aerospace & other transportation equipment, household appliances, industrial machinery, heating ventilating & cooling equipment, and motor vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5922

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Torque Servo

Velocity Servo

Positioning Servo

By Motor Power

Up to 1 kW

1-2 kW

2-5 kW

5-15 kW

>15 kW

By Electrical Drives

DC Drive

AC Drive

By Machinery

Small Equipment

Medium Machinery

Large Machinery

By End Application

Commercial and Other Industry

Aerospace and Other Transportation Equipment

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Heating Ventilating and Cooling Equipment

Motor Vehicles

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com