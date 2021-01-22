Service Robotics Market To See Astonishing Growth | Leading Players Are JBT; Smith & Nephew; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER AG; Grenzebach Group; Stryker; Bastian Solutions, Inc

Service Robotics Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.72 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Service Robotics Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts . Service Robotics market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. Quality and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies to offer an exceptional market report for certain niche. This market study takes into account market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is bench marked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Another major section of this Service Robotics report is the competitive landscape which provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aethon; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Cal-Comp Technology(Philippines), Inc.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Seegrid Corporation; Kollmorgen; Dematic; Knightscope, Inc.; JBT; Smith & Nephew; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER AG; Grenzebach Group; Stryker; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD; SAMSUNG; SoftBank Robotics; Robert Bosch GmbH and ECOVACS.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Parrot Drones SAS; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; KUKA AG; DJI; Omron Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Lely; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Kongsberg Maritime; DeLaval Inc.; iRobot.in; Intuitive Surgical; ECA GROUP; Northrop Grumman Corporation;

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Service Robotics market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Service Robotics market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Type

Professional Service Robots

Personal Service Robots

By Operating Environment

Marine AUVs (Automated Guided Underwater Vehicles) ROVs (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles) Unmanned Surface Vehicles Controls

Aerial Civil & Commercial Military

Ground-Based Field Robotics Logistics Telepresence Domestic Tasks Defense, Rescue & Security Medical Inspection & Maintenance Personal Assistance & Home Security Education & Entertainment



By Application

Professional Application Defense, Rescue & Security UAV UGV Demining Fire & Bomb Fighting Others Surveillance/Security Field Robots Agriculture Forestry Milking Others Mining Systems Space Robots Construction Excavator Demolition Bulldozer Others Welding Material Handling Medical Surgical Rehabilitation Hospital & Pharmacy Others Diagnostic Emergency Response Robotic Systems Prosthetics/Exoskeletons Marine Logistics Factory Logistics Outdoor Logistics Others Cargo Handling Mail Sorting Telepresence Inspection & Maintenance Others Professional Cleaning Others Hotel & Restaurant

Personal Application Domestic Tasks Cleaning Assistive Others Lawn-Mowing Home Security & Surveillance Entertainment Toys Others Robotic Companion Pets Multimedia Robots Education, Research & Hobbyist Others



Global Service Robotics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the adoption and application areas of service robotics is expected to increase its demand and positively affect the growth of the market

High return on investments within a short period of time with the adoption of these robots amid increasing costs of human labour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing usage and demand of these robots for self-defence and military applications is expected to positively drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funding for the development and high cost of R&D expenditure are factors restraining the growth of the market

Lack of experience in a number of environments and areas where the need for safe working environment is of utmost importance is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth

Service Robotics market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

