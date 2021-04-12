Service Robotics Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027
Service Robotics Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Service Robotics market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.
Global service robotics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.72 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand for automation services and products from the various developing regions of the world.
Service robots are basically assistance-focused robots which are developed with a focus on operating on the same task repeatedly. These robots are employed majorly because the task is dull or dangerous giving rise to risks towards the life of employees. These robots are designed as autonomous robots and are used for tasks excluding industrial automation and are categorised based on the tasks they perform.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid rise in the adoption and application areas of service robotics is expected to increase its demand and positively affect the growth of the market
- High return on investments within a short period of time with the adoption of these robots amid increasing costs of human labour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing usage and demand of these robots for self-defence and military applications is expected to positively drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Requirement of large capital funding for the development and high cost of R&D expenditure are factors restraining the growth of the market
- Lack of experience in a number of environments and areas where the need for safe working environment is of utmost importance is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth
Service Robotics Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Type
- Professional Service Robots
- Personal Service Robots
By Operating Environment
- Marine
- AUVs (Automated Guided Underwater Vehicles)
- ROVs (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles)
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles Controls
- Aerial
- Civil & Commercial
- Military
- Ground-Based
- Field Robotics
- Logistics
- Telepresence
- Domestic Tasks
- Defense, Rescue & Security
- Medical
- Inspection & Maintenance
- Personal Assistance & Home Security
- Education & Entertainment
By Application
- Professional Application
- Defense, Rescue & Security
- UAV
- UGV
- Demining
- Fire & Bomb Fighting
- Others
- Surveillance/Security
- Field Robots
- Agriculture
- Forestry
- Milking
- Others
- Mining Systems
- Space Robots
- Construction
- Excavator
- Demolition
- Bulldozer
- Others
- Welding
- Material Handling
- Medical
- Surgical
- Rehabilitation
- Hospital & Pharmacy
- Others
- Diagnostic
- Emergency Response Robotic Systems
- Prosthetics/Exoskeletons
- Marine
- Logistics
- Factory Logistics
- Outdoor Logistics
- Others
- Cargo Handling
- Mail Sorting
- Telepresence
- Inspection & Maintenance
- Others
- Professional Cleaning
- Others
- Hotel & Restaurant
- Defense, Rescue & Security
- Personal Application
- Domestic Tasks
- Cleaning
- Assistive
- Others
- Lawn-Mowing
- Home Security & Surveillance
- Entertainment
- Toys
- Others
- Robotic Companion Pets
- Multimedia Robots
- Education, Research & Hobbyist
- Others
- Domestic Tasks
Service Robotics Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global Service Robotics Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Leading Companies Operating in the Service Robotics Market Includes:
Few of the major competitors currently working in service robotics market are Parrot Drones SAS; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; KUKA AG; DJI; Omron Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Lely; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Kongsberg Maritime; DeLaval Inc.; iRobot.in; Intuitive Surgical; ECA GROUP; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Cal-Comp Technology(Philippines), Inc.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Seegrid Corporation; Kollmorgen; Dematic; Knightscope, Inc.; JBT; Smith & Nephew; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER AG; Grenzebach Group; Stryker; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD; SAMSUNG; SoftBank Robotics; Robert Bosch GmbH and ECOVACS.
The Service Robotics Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:
- Historical and future projections of the Service Robotics Market
- Categorization of the Service Robotics Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments
- Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions
- Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Service Robotics Market share, and major countries
- Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Service Robotics Market players
