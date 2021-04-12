Service Robotics Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027

Service Robotics Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Service Robotics market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global service robotics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.72 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand for automation services and products from the various developing regions of the world.

Service robots are basically assistance-focused robots which are developed with a focus on operating on the same task repeatedly. These robots are employed majorly because the task is dull or dangerous giving rise to risks towards the life of employees. These robots are designed as autonomous robots and are used for tasks excluding industrial automation and are categorised based on the tasks they perform.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the adoption and application areas of service robotics is expected to increase its demand and positively affect the growth of the market

High return on investments within a short period of time with the adoption of these robots amid increasing costs of human labour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing usage and demand of these robots for self-defence and military applications is expected to positively drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funding for the development and high cost of R&D expenditure are factors restraining the growth of the market

Lack of experience in a number of environments and areas where the need for safe working environment is of utmost importance is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth

Service Robotics Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Type

Professional Service Robots

Personal Service Robots

By Operating Environment

Marine AUVs (Automated Guided Underwater Vehicles) ROVs (Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles) Unmanned Surface Vehicles Controls

Aerial Civil & Commercial Military

Ground-Based Field Robotics Logistics Telepresence Domestic Tasks Defense, Rescue & Security Medical Inspection & Maintenance Personal Assistance & Home Security Education & Entertainment



By Application

Professional Application Defense, Rescue & Security UAV UGV Demining Fire & Bomb Fighting Others Surveillance/Security Field Robots Agriculture Forestry Milking Others Mining Systems Space Robots Construction Excavator Demolition Bulldozer Others Welding Material Handling Medical Surgical Rehabilitation Hospital & Pharmacy Others Diagnostic Emergency Response Robotic Systems Prosthetics/Exoskeletons Marine Logistics Factory Logistics Outdoor Logistics Others Cargo Handling Mail Sorting Telepresence Inspection & Maintenance Others Professional Cleaning Others Hotel & Restaurant

Personal Application Domestic Tasks Cleaning Assistive Others Lawn-Mowing Home Security & Surveillance Entertainment Toys Others Robotic Companion Pets Multimedia Robots Education, Research & Hobbyist Others



Service Robotics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Service Robotics Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Service Robotics Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in service robotics market are Parrot Drones SAS; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; KUKA AG; DJI; Omron Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Lely; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Kongsberg Maritime; DeLaval Inc.; iRobot.in; Intuitive Surgical; ECA GROUP; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Cal-Comp Technology(Philippines), Inc.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Seegrid Corporation; Kollmorgen; Dematic; Knightscope, Inc.; JBT; Smith & Nephew; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER AG; Grenzebach Group; Stryker; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD; SAMSUNG; SoftBank Robotics; Robert Bosch GmbH and ECOVACS.

