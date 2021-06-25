Service Procurement Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Coming Decade | SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, DCR Workforce

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Service Procurement Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Definition:

The services procurement consist of activities which is directly involved in purchasing and sourcing commercial services which allow a company to promote itself, and its products and services in the market. From strategic sourcing through payables, procurement services can help transform your business into a cognitive organization. By accessing refined, real-time data it deliver a highly personalized user experience that can learn over time. The global service procurement market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to increasing growth in the number of freelancers in the market.

Top Players in Service Procurement Market are: SAP Fieldglass (United States), Beeline (United States), DCR Workforce (United States), Apsolut GmbH (Germany), PRO Unlimited (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), Provade (United States), PIXID (France), Upwork (United States), Field Nation (United States),

Market Drivers:

Effective Management of Expenditure on Contractual Workers

Growth in the Number of Freelancers in the Market



Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Workforce Analytics

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Number of Provisional Workers in the Services Industry

Increasing Solution Adoption by Service Providers



Market Challenges:

Complexity in Selection Process of Services

The Global Service Procurement Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions (Contingent Workforce Management, Freelancer Management, Statement of Work Procurement, Analytics and Reporting and Other), Services (Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Consulting)), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare Industry, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud Based), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Service Procurement Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation

Chapter 4: Premium Insights

Chapter 5: Global Service Procurement Market: Impact Analysis of Covid-19:

Chapter 6: Presenting the Service Procurement Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 7 – Chapter 12: Global Service Procurement Market, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organisation Size, By Application, By Vertical, By Geography

Chapter 13: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Service Procurement market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 14: Global Service Procurement Market: Swot Analysis

Chapter 15: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Chapter 16: Conclusion

Chapter 17: Questionnaire

Chapter 18: Related Reports

Finally, Service Procurement Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

