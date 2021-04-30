Service-Oriented Architecture Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2027 – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., SAP SE, Tibco Software Service-Oriented Architecture Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution (Software-as-a-Services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Integration-as-a-Services); End User (Food and Beverages, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Automobile, Government, Others) and Geography

2021 Service-Oriented Architecture Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Service-Oriented Architecture to 2027. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the Leading Companies effective in this market.

Service-oriented architecture (SOA) is collection of services that communicate with each other. The communication comprise of data transfer involving two or more services facilitating specific functionality. SOA consist of modules that are built as software components called services. The components are discrete pieces of data structures that can be reused for diverse purposes, thereby providing flexibility into the software systems. SOA enhances the ability of infrastructure to transform in response to change in the business environment. It also supports the management of re-usable business services as it compromise of flexible components

The global SOA market has been experiencing growth in recent years due to increasing adoption of mobile technology, adoption of web based applications in commercial and industrial sectors, rising adoption of cloud computing and innovation in smart phone for transactions and payments application. The other additional factors contributing to the growth of SOA market are increasing unstructured data generation by machines, technologies and equipment due to social media and growing adoption of integrated IT infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Service-Oriented Architecture market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Service-Oriented Architecture market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Competitive scenario:



The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Service-Oriented Architecture industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Service-Oriented Architecture market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Service-Oriented Architecture market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Service-Oriented Architecture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Service-Oriented Architecture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

