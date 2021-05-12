Service Assurance Solutions Market Trends, Driving Factors, Size, and Effect Factor Analysis 2020 – 2030

Global Service Assurance Solutions Market – Introduction

Service assurance solutions or platforms provide end-to-end, real-time visibility among all service tiers to assure proper service delivery that meets customer expectations.

Service assurance solutions help in customized analytics delivered to derive key business insights across all business-related applications and services.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Service Assurance Solutions Market

Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positively impacts the service assurance solutions market. During the lockdown period, network traffic has increased nearly 30%-40% due to increasing demand for video conferencing, VPN connections, e-learning platforms, video streaming, online gaming etc., which is expected to result in a significant rise in deployment of service assurance solutions for the year 2020 and 2021. This is expected to positively impact the service assurance solutions market.

Increasing Demand for Service Assurance Solutions across the Telecom Sector Expected to Drive the Global Service Assurance Solutions market

Increasing number of mobile subscribers worldwide is significantly driving the service assurance solutions market in the telecom sector. According to the 2019 Mobile Economy Report from GSMA, new mobile subscribers accounted for approximately 5.1 billion in 2018, where smartphones accounted for nearly 60% of the connections. It is projected to reach around 6 billion by 2025, accounted nearly 80% share of smartphones. Surge in adoption of smartphones leads to remarkable growth in mobile data traffic, thus leading to a requirement for service assurance solutions for the telecom sector to handle increased data traffic volume. Service assurance platforms improve network optimization and provide better customer experience. Telecom service providers are focusing on investing comprehensively in service assurance solutions to meet the requirements of the increasing number of mobile subscribers.

Key Players Operating in the Global Service Assurance Solutions Market Include:

NETSCOUT

Assurance Global Financial

EXFO Inc.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Comarch SA

Netrounds AB

The Anritsu Corporation

Others

Global Service Assurance Solutions Market: Research Scope

Global Service Assurance Solutions Market, by Component

Solutions Performance Management Fault and Event Management Intelligent Assurance and Analytics Quality and Service Management

Services Consulting & Integration Support & Maintenance



Global Service Assurance Solutions Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Global Service Assurance Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Global Service Assurance Solutions Market, by End-user

BFSI

Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Hospitality

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Education, etc.)

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



