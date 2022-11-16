Serpent Knights and new enemy lineups

Genshin Influence 3.2 up to date its Spiral Abyss monster lineup for Flooring 11 and 12 on November 16, 2022.

A few of the new enemies will be fairly difficult to cope with, particularly for gamers with a restricted quantity of characters at their disposal. Annoying foes within the up to date Spiral Abyss embrace Specters, Dendro Hypostasis, Shadowy Husks, Thunder Manifestation, and Aeonblight Drake.

Flooring 12 is essentially the most difficult flooring, so this Genshin Influence 3.2 information will focus totally on that a part of the Spiral Abyss.

Observe: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author

Mono Geo, Nahida Hyperbloom, and three different wonderful crew comps for Genshin Influence 3.2’s latest Spiral Abyss lineups

1) Raiden Nationwide

Anyone who has crushed all flooring of the Spiral Abyss is aware of that Raiden Nationwide is a well-liked crew that always sees success. It’s nonetheless superb to make use of after Genshin Influence 3.2’s newest replace to Flooring 11 & 12, which should not be shocking.

Top-of-the-line features of this crew is that Raiden Shogun is the one 5-star character. The remaining three characters are all 4-stars, which implies that it is exceptionally straightforward to get them. That is particularly essential for F2P gamers, who doubtless have a restricted pool of 5-star characters to select from for team-building.

The Thunder Manifestation will be annoying, however fortunately, Xiangling and the remaining can decide up the slack for Raiden Shogun.

2) Mono Geo

Observe: You should not use this crew for the primary half of Flooring 12 because the Shadowy Husk enemies are annoying to cope with whenever you use shields. Nonetheless, it is wonderful for the second half of the ground.

The idea of this crew is sort of easy. Gorou is an exceptional Geo help who allows the Mono Geo crew, with Itto being the primary DPS. Zhongli supplies extra help along with his gargantuan shields, and Albedo is one other stable sub-DPS choice.

Ningguang can be utilized as an alternative in case you lack Albedo, however the crew’s efficiency will clearly be worse.

3) Hu Tao Vaporize

The Thunder Manifestation is a notoriously annoying boss to combat in Genshin Influence 3.2’s Spiral Abyss. Therefore, you may want to use a personality greatest identified for defeating single enemies, like Hu Tao.

The 2 most essential members of this crew are Hu Tao and Zhongli. The previous is the primary DPS, whereas the latter protects her along with his wonderful shields. Just like the earlier suggestion, this crew is healthier off within the second half of Flooring 12 to keep away from the Shadowy Husks.

It’s essential to have a unit that simply applies Hydro, like Xingqiu, since this can be a Vaporize crew. The final character needs to be a second Geo unit since you want the Geo Elemental Resonance to let your characters get that additional 15% DMG whereas shielded. Albedo is a well-liked selection, however the Geo Traveler works too.

4) Nahida Hyperbloom

This can be a nice crew if you wish to get by the annoying Shadowy Husk stage rapidly and safely whereas with the ability to defeat the Aeonblight Drake simply. It primarily depends on Nahida, a hydro healer (ideally Kokomi), an Electro character, and fourth help choice like Kazuha.

Nahida not too long ago arrived in Genshin Influence 3.2, so there is a good likelihood that you simply may need pulled her already. She’s undisputedly the most effective Dendro character within the sport proper now, so it should not be shocking to see her have area of interest in clearing the Spiral Abyss.

This can be a fairly straightforward crew to make use of whereas being extremely secure, due to Kokomi’s enormous heals.

5) Nilou Bloom

Nilou is one other character that got here out pretty not too long ago. Her crew builds are normally restricted to Hydro and Dendro models, however they’ll nonetheless be used to clear the Genshin Influence 3.2 Spiral Abyss.

Nilou is a must have for this crew as a result of her Passive with the Bloom mechanic. Kokomi is a wonderful healer, which is nice when a lot of the enemies right here can hit fairly laborious.

The ultimate two characters will be different Hydro and Dendro choices, however it’s value mentioning that you simply want at the very least one Dendro character. Each Dendro Traveler and Collei are free choices that work properly right here.

