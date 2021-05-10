Serious Games Market 2021 Global Outlook – Diginext (CS Group), CCS Digital Education Ltd, Applied Research Associate Inc.

Serious Games Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Serious Games Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The serious games market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355767/serious-games-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Global Serious Games Market are Designing Digitally Inc., Diginext (CS Group), CCS Digital Education Ltd, Applied Research Associate Inc., Grendel Games, Cisco Systems, Revelian, MPS Interactive Systems, Can Studios Ltd, L.I.B. Businessgames BV, Tygron BV, Triseum LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates

– April 2020 – Kahoot! launched its reading app Poio in the United States, adding to its educational math studio DragonBox, thus, empowering millions of children to learn at home. Poio by Kahoot!, for ages three to eight, is an immersive learn-to-read adventure game designed to allow children to learn through their own exploration, triggering their curiosity and motivation to practice spelling and phonetics without the need for support.

– April 2020 – The Indiana Department of Education, in the United States, announced the Rose-Hulman’s PRISM program to provide school teachers across the Indiana state with valuable e-learning resources and summer professional development workshops. The program is aimed at creating an online library with more than 6,000 free online teaching resources, enabling the teachers to share lesson plans with other school districts with the help of digital tools such as serious gaming, among others.

Key Market Trends

Learning and Education Application to Witness Significant Growth

– In the recent past years, digital games and simulations have gained popularity as the most powerful and highly engaging learning environment, even though the production of these serious games require complex and dynamic constructs with appropriate designs of multimodal context and engaging interactions, as well as productive pedagogical strategies to preserve the efficacy of learning.

– Grandel Games developed a serious game that achieves behavioral change. For instance, Garfield’s Count Me In is designed for students in primary education, which allows them to do repetitive math exercises.

– Additionally, the governments across the world are also encouraging the adoption of serious games for the learning and education application. For instance, in September 2019, The University of Canterbury, New Zealand, announced to invest over USD 4.5 million, along with USD 3.2 million from the government, for the research on its new Applied Immersive Gaming Initiative. The initiative is aimed at providing assistance to tackle tasks that might otherwise be boring or difficult, such as learning at school, picking up virtual spiders, or practicing piloting skills.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355767/serious-games-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Serious Games Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.