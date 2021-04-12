Serious Game Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Serious Game Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Serious Game market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The serious game market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 17.93% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on bipolar discrete semiconductor market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing demand of the user engagement across several enterprises in various industry verticals is escalating the growth of serious game market.

Serious game is designed to provide education and training related services. It basically simulates the real world into a virtual world scenario. They offer multiple benefits including decision making, self-monitoring, negotiation, enhanced problem recognition and problem solving and social skills such as collaboration. They are utilized in numerous end user industries such as education, healthcare, military and government.

The increasing need for user engagement across enterprises, improvement in learning outcomes and growing usage of mobile-based educational games are the major factors driving the serious game market. The increase in adoption of virtual reality creating realistic environment for the training and development activities to increase employee activities and their performance and their high deployment due to affordability and availability boosts the serious game market growth. The increase in the adoption of serious game among end user sectors, positive refurbishment and favorable RoI (Return on Investment) influence the serious game market growth. Growth in engagement and enthusiasm from the users, emphasis on the learning process in the game and high demand of advertisement in the market accelerate the serious game market growth. Additionally, growth in awareness regarding such programs, cost effectiveness of the technology and rise in expenditure by the end users including healthcare, defense and education among others positively affect the serious game market. Furthermore, emergence of social networks and explosion of the digital world extend profitable opportunities to the serious game market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding the serious game among people, lack of assessment tools for measuring effectiveness and improper game design are factors expected to obstruct the serious game market growth. The unavailability of direct-to-consumer based serious game is projected to challenge the serious game market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Serious Game Market Scope and Segmentation:

The serious game market is segmented on the basis of application, platforms covered, industry verticals and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the serious game market is segmented into advertising and marketing, simulation training, sales, emergency services, research and planning, human resources, product development, support and others.

On the basis of platforms covered, the serious game market is segmented into web-based, PC-based, mobile-based and hand-held.

On the basis of industry verticals, the serious game market is segmented into healthcare, retail, aerospace and defense, government, education, media and entertainment, automotive, corporate, energy and others.

On the basis of end-user, the serious game market is segmented into consumers and enterprise.

Serious Game Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Serious Game Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Serious Game Market Includes:

The major players covered in the serious game market report are Applied Research Associates Inc., BreakAway Games, CCS, Cisco, Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Diginext SRL, MPS Limited, Intuition, Unity Studios ApS, PLAYER RESEARCH LTD, Savivo, Bohemia Interactive Simulations, Hopelab, Conteneo Inc., Real Project Management Ltd, Epic Systems Corporation, TiER1 Performance Solutions, Virtual Campus, Totem Learning Ltd and Promotion Software among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Serious Game Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Serious Game Market

Categorization of the Serious Game Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Serious Game Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Serious Game Market players

