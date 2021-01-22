Serine Protease Assay Market 2021-28 gaining momentum at USD 3.42 billion with Novozymes, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Novus Biologicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA

Serine Protease Assay Market is expected to gain USD 3.42 billion at a CAGR of +5% in the above-mentioned forecast period of 2021-28.

Serine proteases are enzymes that cleave peptide bonds in proteins, in which serine serves as the nucleophilic amino acid at the active site. Proteases preferentially hydrolyze the peptide bonds of polypeptide substrates depending on the amino acids preceding and/or following the cleavage site. The substrate residue N-‐terminal to the cleavage site (P1) largely determines the specificity of serine proteases.

A protease (also called a peptidase or proteinase) is an enzyme that catalyzes (increases the rate of) proteolysis, the breakdown of proteins into smaller polypeptides or single amino acids. They do this by cleaving the peptide bonds within proteins by hydrolysis, a reaction where water breaks bonds.

Proteolysis is the breakdown of proteins into smaller polypeptides or amino acids. Uncatalysed, the hydrolysis of peptide bonds is extremely slow, taking hundreds of years. Proteolysis is typically catalysed by cellular enzymes called proteases, but may also occur by intra-molecular digestion.

Novozymes, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Novus Biologicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

