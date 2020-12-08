Series with Sara Matos and Carolina Torres already premiered

“O Clube”: Series with Sara Matos and Carolina Torres already premieres

The production will be available on SIC’s streaming platform, OPTO, by the end of this month.

Novels, documentaries, series, humor programs and reports. There’s a lot to see on SIC’s new streaming platform, which has already released the debut date for one of its most anticipated productions. “The Club” will be available on December 18th at OPTO.

The series created by João Matos is inspired by the memories of the old porter of the Elefante Branco Bar in Lisbon. In other words, it will be a narrative focused on the night of Lisbon.

The cast includes names like Sara Matos, Filipa Areosa, Carolina Torres, Luana Piovani, Margarida Vila Nova, Vera Kolodzig, Sharam Diniz, José Raposo, Vítor Norte and Fábia Rebordão, as well as a character played by Ljubomir Stanisic. The first season will have ten episodes, the second is planned for 2021.

By the end of this year it will also have its premiere in OPTO “Esperança”, a comedy by Pedro Varela with César Mourão as the protagonist. The comedian and presenter will play “a charismatic octagonal widow who lives and” resists “” on a coveted second floor of a building in Lisbon’s Bairro do Castelo.

In Portugal, the price for the premium version of the streaming platform is € 3.99 per month or € 39.99 per year. Abroad, the annual price is € 69.99, which also gives you access to the live broadcast of SIC Notícias.