Series and film fans: A new streaming platform is coming to Portugal

SkyShowtime will bring together content from NBC, Paramount, Universal Pictures and Peacock, among others. It will be released in 2022.

There was already Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV + and Filmin. Now Portugal is preparing to receive a new streaming platform. It will be called SkyShowtime and will be released in 2022.

It is the result of a partnership between Comcast Corporation and ViacomCBS Inc. The catalog will bring together content from NBCUniversal, Sky, ViacomCBS, Showtime, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Nickelodeon and Peacock.

There will be films as well as series, documentaries, classic sagas or new projects, but also content for the kids and “local programming”. There will be over 10,000 hours of entertainment in total. The price or specific titles that subscribers will be able to see have not yet been announced.

The new streaming service is still subject to official approval. In addition to Portugal, it is used in countries such as Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and Sweden .

what to expect

Showtime is home to series like “Shameless”, “Billions”, “National Security”, “Dexter”, “Your Honor”, “The Affair”, “Ray Donovan”, “The Borgias”, “Masters of Sex”. “,” The Tudors “,” Californication “,” The Comey Rule “,” Escape at Dannemora “,” The Good Lord Bird “,” Patrick Melrose “,” Penny Dreadful “or” The Loudest Voice “.

NBCUniversal is responsible for productions such as “The Office”, “House”, “This Is Us”, “Law and Order”, “New Amsterdam”, “Heroes”, “Las Vegas”, “The Punisher”, “Brooklyn Nine – Nine ”,“ Chicago Fire ”,“ Chicago PD ”,“ Miami Vice ”,“ Manifest ”or“ Mad About You ”among many others.

Paramount and Universal are two of the largest studios in Hollywood. “Titanic”, “Transformers”, “Forrest Gump”, “Shrek”, “Star Trek”, “Indiana Jones”, “Mission Impossible”, “War of the Worlds”, “The Kung Fu Panda” or “How to Train” “The your Dragon” are part of the Paramount catalog.

In Universal Pictures are films and sagas like “Jurassic Park”, “The Secret Life of Our Animals”, “Minimums”, “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”, “Furious Speed”, “Grinch”, “A Father-in-Law.” of the worse ”,“ Jaws ”,“ Back to the Future ”or“ Jason Bourne ”.