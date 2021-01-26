Sequencing Reagents Market Scrutinized In new Research 2021 to 2025 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Inc

The Sequencing Reagents Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Sequencing Reagents Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Sequencing Reagents Market: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Bioline, Qiagen, Takara Bio Inc., and Fluidigm Corporation.

Basel, 13 January 2020 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology. As the understanding of the genomic drivers of cancer evolves, NGS has the potential to transform cancer risk prediction, detection, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring.

This agreement brings together complementary capabilities of each company to broaden global adoption of NGS in cancer care. As part of the agreement, Illumina will grant Roche rights to develop and distribute in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests on Illumina’s NextSeq™ 550Dx System, as well as on its future portfolio of diagnostic (Dx) sequencing systems. Roche will in turn collaborate with Illumina to complement Illumina’s comprehensive pan-cancer assay TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500) with new companion diagnostic (CDx) claims. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the IVD terms of the agreement, Roche will develop, manufacture and commercialise AVENIO IVD tests for both tissue and blood for use on Illumina’s NextSeq 550Dx System. Illumina will continue to sell the NextSeq 550Dx Systems and core sequencing consumables. Under the CDx terms of the agreement, Roche and Illumina will develop and pursue CDx claims on TSO 500 for both existing and pipeline Roche oncology targeted therapies on the NextSeq 550Dx System. Illumina will lead the development and regulatory approval process and will continue to manufacture, supply and commercialise TSO 500. Roche will support the development of the claims and regulatory filings.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq:ILMN). The power to make bigger discoveries is here with the launch of NovaSeqTM 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kit. The new NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 Reagent Kits aim to make whole genome sequencing more accessible and affordable for labs of all sizes with the introduction of the $600 genome. By delivering on key customer requests, and a more attractive price per sample for all applications, the new kits bring data-rich applications—such as single cell genomics, whole genome sequencing, and liquid biopsy—within closer reach to help researchers unlock the full story of genetic variation and answer their biggest biological questions.

“In order to explore biology at higher resolution, we rely on technologies that enable us to dive deeper into previously unrecognized cell types with single cell and spatial applications,” said Edwin Hauw, Vice President of Marketing at 10x Genomics. “Together with Illumina’s technologies, we are able to simplify and amplify our workflows to capture new insights into the inner workings of biology.”

Key Market Trends

This is attributing to increasing demand for third-generation sequencing, decreasing costs for genetic sequencing, and increasing R&D expenditure on genomic research. In addition, developments in sequencing technologies to provide high yield data for large scale genomic research and availability of new commercial reagents kits for specific sequencing technologies will also promote the growth of the sequencing reagents market. Nanopore and single-molecule real-time sequencing are some of the novel technologies, with its cost-effective and efficient preparation of sequencing the DNA results in adoption by researchers to sequence the genome in a short time and less cost. Moreover, the cost of genetic sequencing has been falling from USD 10-15 million per genome in 2001 to USD 1,200 per genome in 2017. Thus, the declining cost of genetic sequencing will boost the growth sequencing technologies, and which further drive the use of sequencing reagents. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and increasing funding of private and public entities will also trigger the growth of sequencing technologies and propel the demand for sequencing reagents in the forecasted period.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is estimated to witness a healthy growth in the future attributed to increasing adoption of several applications such as molecular pathology, molecular diagnostics, and other clinical research applications. The all in one and deep sequencing approach offered by NGS will minimize the time required to identify the root of the condition and helps in determining novel or rare variants. Moreover, the use of next-generation sequencing technologies in personalized medicines, companion diagnostic and in-vitro diagnostics led to high adoption compared to others and promotes the segment growth.

In Addition, As per Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturer of America, biopharmaceutical research & development expenditure has been rising up from past years leading to drive the sequencing reagents market in the forecasted period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Sequencing Reagents Market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, growing research and development expenditure, rising awareness, product launches, and technological advancements. The United States owns the largest share of Sequencing Reagents Market in the North America region Furthermore, increasing adoption of novel sequencing technologies, well-established infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also expected to fuel the Sequencing Reagents Market in this region.

Influence Of The Sequencing Reagents Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Sequencing Reagents market.

– Sequencing Reagents market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Sequencing Reagents market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Sequencing Reagents market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Sequencing Reagents market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Sequencing Reagents market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Sequencing Reagents Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

