Sequel trailer confirms studio change

The Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime has snipers, pirates, and bear males, oh my! Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

Hinna, hinna! The Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime will function the “Immortal” Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa journeying via Karafuto again to Hokkaido after they’re reunited. The Ainu woman recovered her recollections and now she holds the important thing everyone seems to be desperately in search of.

However anime followers hungry for extra episodes are already asking about when Golden Kamuy Season 4 will probably be launched.

The Golden Kamuy Season 4 launch date is confirmed for October 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season. The announcement was made on the journal cowl of Weekly Younger Bounce Concern 18, 2022.

Throughout Anime Japan 2022 on March 27, 2022, a brand new Golden Kamuy Season 4 trailer preview was launched.

The preliminary announcement of Golden Kamuy 4 formally occurred throughout a particular occasion held on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The Golden Kamuy particular occasion featured the primary anime solid assembly collectively for a presentation at Kawaguchi Complete Cultural Middle Lilia in Saitama.

On August 5, 2022, it was introduced that Kenyu Horiuchi, the voice behind Re: ZERO -Beginning Life in One other World’s Wilhelm van Astrea, is becoming a member of the solid of Golden Kamuy Season 4. Horiuchi will voice Warrant Officer Kikuta, a member of the 7th Division of the Imperial Japanese Military.

Seiyuu Kenyu Horiuchi is becoming a member of the solid of Golden Kamuy Season 4 as Warrant Officer Kikuta. Pic credit score: Studio Mind’s Base

On August 12, 2022, introduced that Masaaki Mizunaka, the voice behind Kakeru Ryuuen in Classroom of the Elite, was additionally becoming a member of the Golden Kamuy Season 4 solid.

Seiyuu Masaaki Mizunaka is becoming a member of the solid of Golden Kamuy Season 4 as Personal First Class Rikimatsu Ariko, an Ainu man who’s a part of the seventh Division. Pic credit score: Studio Mind’s Base

Forward of the December 2021 occasion, anime information leaker SPY teased the Golden Kamuy Season 4 announcement since they tweeted, “Golden Kamuy!!!! Keep tuned.”

When Anime Japan 2022 started making its bulletins on March 26, 2022, anime information leaker Sugoi LITE leaked the quilt of the Younger Bounce journal that exposed the time-frame for the Golden Kamuy Season 4 launch date in Fall 2022.

This data was additionally introduced on the “Golden Kamuy New Info Lifting Stage” occasion at 1 PM JST (midnight EST) on March 27, 2022. The principle solid was featured and it may be watched on YouTube.

The variety of episodes for Golden Kamuy Season 4 has not been introduced but. If it is just one cour, then the anime TV collection will want a sequel. Nevertheless, if the fourth season is 2 cours then it may end adapting the Golden Kamuy manga’s ending (please see the manga comparability part under for extra particulars).

The massive shock was really that Golden Kamuy Season 4 will probably be animated by a totally completely different Japanese animation studio! Mind’s Base will probably be taking up from Geno Studio from hereon.

Geno Studio was based in late 2015. They’re a whole subsidiary of Twin Engine, and so they’re principally recognized for animating the Golden Kamuy anime.

When the studio change announcement was made, anime information leaker Sugoi LITE identified, “A potential clarification for why Geno Studio [is] now not in control of Golden Kamuy animation whereas [the] Manufacturing Committee stays constant is (very possible) they’re engaged on one other Large Anime Venture.”

Studio Mind’s Base is greatest recognized for anime just like the 2010 Durarara!!, the 2013 Blood Lad anime, the primary season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Spice and Wolf Season 2, Crunchyroll’s In/Spectre anime, and To Your Eternity.

In/Spectre Season 2 anime confirmed to be in manufacturing by Crunchyroll. The To Your Eternity Season 2 anime can also be in manufacturing.

We already knew for sure that the intention was to maintain producing extra Golden Kamuy anime seasons in order that’s why a studio change is a shock. The day the third season ended, the Season 3 director tweeted about how tough it was to resolve easy methods to finish the third season.

He says it may be thought-about the reunion of Sugimoto and Asirpa, however Geno Studio purposefully left a gap for the fourth season.

“I ended the final a part of [Golden Kamuy] Episode 36 with the intention of constant,” he tweeted. “It might be good if the 4th season was determined.”

Sugimoto voice actor Chikahiro Kobayashi and Asirpa voice actress Haruka Shiraishi had each beforehand tweeted about hoping to fulfill once more for doing Golden Kamuy 4.

The important thing visible for the Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime that was launched on December 5, 2021, Pic credit score: Studio Mind’s Base

The principle employees for creating the fourth season at Studio Mind’s Base contains some returning names. Earlier than the fourth season, the employees had remained the identical.

Director Hitoshi Nanba (Destiny/Grand Order) is being changed by Chief Director Shizutaka Sugahara (Grimms Notes). Sequence composition and scriptwriter Noboru Takagi (Assault On Titan, Durarara!!, Hell Lady, In/Spectre) is returning.

Artist Kenichi Ohnuki (My Hero Academia) is changed by Takumi Yamakawa (the animation director for five episodes of To Your Eternity Season 2).

The music composer hasn’t been introduced but. Previously, composer Kenichiro Suehiro (Cells At Work, Darwin’s Recreation, Fireplace Power, Goblin Slayer, Re:ZERO Beginning Life in One other World) created the music.

The third season’s opening (OP) theme tune music was “Gray” as carried out by Fomare, whereas the ending (ED) was “Melted Snow (Yusetsu)” by The Sixth Lie.

The Golden Kamuy Season 4 OP and ED haven’t but been introduced.

FUNimation’s Golden Kamuy Season 3 English dub was launched as a SimulDub in the course of the Fall 2020 season. Crunchyroll was streaming the English subtitles model the identical day as Japan.

The finale, Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 12, was launched on December 21, 2020.

This text supplies the whole lot that’s recognized about Golden Kamuy Season 4 and all associated information. As such, this text will probably be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Why the Golden Kamuy Season 4 launch date is in October 2022

As of the final replace, neither MAPPA nor any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has formally confirmed the precise Golden Kamuy Season 4 launch date. Nevertheless, it’s been introduced that the fourth season is popping out in October 2022.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed, this text will probably be up to date with the related data.

Whereas the Golden Kamuy anime collection hasn’t been overly widespread internationally, it has been fairly a sensation in Japan. In reality, a Golden Kamuy crossover with Spider-Man was used to advertise the Spider-Man film to the Japanese!

As of the discharge of Golden Kamuy Quantity 18, the manga collection had offered over 10 million copies. By September 2020, the Golden Kamuy manga collection had offered 14 million copies, and by December 2021 it was as much as 18 million copies in circulation.

Though streaming income is now the biggest issue for monetary success within the anime trade, the Golden Kamuy Blu-Ray and DVD gross sales have been good. The primary two seasons each offered round 3,800 copies of their first week. The third season’s first Blu-ray/DVD quantity went on sale in Japan on January 29, 2021, promoting 3,402 copies in its first week.

Arguably, the anime has been persistently profitable to the purpose that it’s not a shock that the anime manufacturing committee greenlit Golden Kamuy Season 4 for manufacturing. The manga presently has sufficient chapters for a fourth season and even a Golden Kamuy Season 5 (see the manga comparability part under for extra particulars).

Director Hitoshi Nanba had indicated in 2020 that the Golden Kamuy Season 4 manufacturing determination hadn’t been made but. If the studio scheduling had remained about the identical, we may have anticipated the Golden Kamuy Season 4 launch date to be in fall 2021.

However for the reason that manufacturing determination concerned a studio change anime followers wanted to attend till at the least late 2022 since anime productions are scheduled years prematurely.

On the plus aspect, the weekly manga had an opportunity to get additional forward of the anime. Previously, when the second season’s finale aired the anime was virtually caught as much as the anime. Due to this fact, the look forward to Golden Kamuy Season 5 might be just a little shorter.

The Golden Kamuy manga was initially deliberate to be a historic looking story

Golden Kamuy could also be an epic motion anime, however it’s not essentially a narrative of fine versus evil. The fascinating characters all have their very own competing motivations for his or her actions and the plot all the time retains audiences guessing what could occur subsequent.

The depth is balanced out by loopy comedy, historical past, Ainu tradition moments, and the occasional step into Meals Wars! territory. Totally underrated, the catchphrase is “a Western the place you by no means know what you’ll get” and it might be argued it’s a Tarantino-style film within the type of an anime.

The story for the anime collection relies on the Golden Kamuy manga by Satoru Noda. Imagine it or not, the unique inspiration was to create a Meals Wars!-esque looking manga that featured a soldier getting back from the Russo-Japanese Conflict to the Hokkaido area.

Oddly sufficient, Noda doesn’t like studying cooking manga. However as a creator, he takes his artwork significantly so he endeavored to correctly analysis to make sure the cooking scenes had been performed correctly.

Based on interviews, Sugimoto Saichi is definitely named after Noda’s great-grandfather, who severed as a tondenhei (farmer-soldier) in the course of the struggle. However the character mannequin for Sugimoto was Funasaka Hiroshi, a person who survived the blast from a hand grenade.

Noda’s managing editor launched him to a novel about looking set in Hokkaido and the remaining was historical past.

“I believe ‘looking’ contains the whole lot from catching an animal and consuming the meat, utilizing the fur and bone to make day by day items, to promoting the products to get cash. So the depiction of meals was naturally a part of it,” he defined. “But when it’s solely about looking, I’d rapidly run out of supplies, so I made a decision to throw in numerous different parts.”

It’s ya boi, Usami Tokishige, featured on the manga cowl artwork for Golden Kamuy Quantity 23. Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

The conflict between Japanese and Ainu tradition is a pivotal a part of the collection. Noda had recognized concerning the Ainu tradition since he was a toddler and had all the time discovered them fascinating.

Whereas it’s a fragile topic because of the historical past of persecution and discrimination, Noda felt that if he created an Ainu-themed manga that was “cheerful and fascinating” then it’d grow to be widespread.

When he was doing his 12 months of analysis, the Ainu individuals additionally informed Noda, “’Don’t make Ainu pathetic beings, and draw robust Ainu.’ I all the time attempt to depict characters pretty and thoroughly to render (the way in which Ainu individuals lived) as faithfully as potential.”

Like lots of his characters, Noda is one thing of an odd duck. He’s tried consuming many issues, together with badger’s brains, that are supposedly hinna-hinna. When the characters react to completely different meals, their response is often primarily based on how Noda himself reacted.

But it surely’s not simply the bizarre meals that make this creator just a little odd. Noda significantly as soon as mentioned in an interview that his favourite scent is “cat’s balls” and that Marilyn Manson was his favourite imaginary creature.

He additionally claimed that if he was compelled to spend 1 million yen in a single day then he’d purchase “penis enlargement surgical procedure that’s value 1 million yen.” Noda doesn’t take into account himself evil, however he admits he’s the kind of man who will stroll his canine and never clear up the osoma.

Golden Kamuy manga ending in 2022 – Story entered climax section in Might 2021

The manga has been serialized weekly in Shueisha’s Weekly Younger Bounce journal since August 2014. The manga collection is as much as Quantity 29 as of April 19, 2022. The Golden Kamuy Quantity 30 launch date was on June 17, 2022, and the Golden Kamuy manga’s ending in Quantity 31 was launched on July 19, 2022.

VIZ Media is publishing the official English translation of the Golden Kamuy manga collection. The English manga was as much as Quantity 26 as of Might 2022, with Quantity 27 scheduled to be launched on September 20, 2022.

Based on Shueisha’s Weekly Younger Bounce journal, the manga collection by creator Satoru Noda entered its climax section with the Might 2021 launch of Golden Kamuy Chapter 277: Operation Defend Hanazawa Yuusaku’s Virginity.

Golden Kamuy Chapter 314 completed all the story on April 28, 2022.

The Golden Kamuy anime collection has loads of WTF moments, however Anehata Shiton the Bearf**ker is just about in a category of his personal. At one time, director Nanba Hitoshi claimed that manga tales involving such content material had been off-limits, however then Golden Kamuy OVA 4 tailored the Shiton’s Wild Animals story arc. Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

Golden Kamuy manga in comparison with the anime

Many manga followers have complained that the anime has made a hash of the manga primarily based on the way in which the story was tailored. Geno Studio condensed the story by skipping some chapters and sure scenes to ensure that the primary season to achieve Chapter 62.

Golden Kamuy Season 2 picked up the story once more with Chapter 70, which meant that a number of tales of escaped convicts had been skipped totally. The second season was much more faster-paced with the intention to attain that crucial plot juncture in Chapter 139 of Quantity 14 which concerned Sugimoto and Nopperabou, Asirpa’s father.

This meant that the anime skipped chapters 55 via 59, 63 via 70, 83 via 85, 87 via 91, 102 via 107, and 108 via 113.

Fortunately, a number of the skipped humorous moments had been launched on-line on YouTube as animated 30-second shorts whereas lengthier story arcs had been launched as OVA episodes.

OVA 1 tailored the Barato story arc in Quantity 6 (Chapters 55 via 59), which featured a battle between the sniper Ogata Hyakunosuke and Bakumatsu hero Hijikata Toshizo.

OVA 2 tailored the “Escape King” Shiraishi Yoshitake’s backstory from Quantity 9 (and Chapter 104) that the primary anime skipped.

OVA 3 tailored the Monster Bear & the Yakuzas story arc from skipped chapters 63 via 70.

OVA 4 tailored the loopy/censored Shiton the Animals’ Good friend story arc from Chapters 108 via 113.

The third season’s adaptation pacing averaged round 4 manga chapters for each episode. Episodes 1 and a pair of tailored the second half of Ch 139 (the primary half ended the second season) and completed up via Chapter 147.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 3 slowed the pacing down just a little to give attention to Hajime Tsukishima’s emotional backstory.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 4 tailored the few pages of Chapters 151 and 154 that centered on Sugimoto’s group after which completed the Yamada Circus arc with Chapter 158. (Sure, the chapter actually did finish on an osoma word.)

Right here’s a information to how the anime’s third season tailored the manga:

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 1: Chapters 140 – 143

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 2: Chapters 144 – 147

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 3: Chapters 148 – 150

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 4: Chapters 151 (partial), 154 (partial), 155 – 158

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 5: Chapters 159 – 162

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 6: Chapters 163 – 166

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 7: Chapters 166 – 170

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 8: Chapters 171 (partial), 151 (partial) – 154 (partial)

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 9: Chapters 176 (partial) – 179

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 10: Chapters 180 – 184

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 11: Chapters 184 – 189

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 12: Chapters 189 – 191 (partial), 192 (partial), 196 (partial), 197 (partial), 200 (partial)

As you may see, till the final episode the third season was a way more easy adaptation of the manga primarily based on the progressive circulate of the story arc. Every chapter leads straight into the subsequent main plot level and the most effective stopping level for the anime simply occurs to be inside 50 chapters.

The notorious “Asirpa’s eyelid is frozen caught, Shiraishi recover from right here” scene. Golden Bathe Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 11 ended with a “pissing good time”. Director Nanaba Hitoshi revealed on Twitter that they purposefully made the urine seem clear fairly than yellow since they needed viewers to assume the scene “lovely” fairly than be disgusted by it. Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

Primarily based on the pacing of the anime, the finale, Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 12, discovered a stopping level shortly after the ending of the Akou Jail Break story arc.

It’s the most effective stopping level because it’s the aftermath of a significant confrontation between the 2 teams and it reveals what occurred to Ogata. Plus, Sugimoto and Asirpa resolve to go again to Hokkaido.

Much like how the second season ended by adapting a partial chapter, the third season reordered occasions from a number of chapters with the intention to focus Sugimoto’s true motive for persevering with his journey. With a view to pull this off, a brief aspect story arc and a Koito flashback had been skipped and the ultimate panels of Chapter 192 had been used for the closing scene.

Which means Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episode 1 ought to decide up the story once more someplace round manga Chapter 201.

The excellent news is that the manga collection already supplies sufficient story materials for the Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime to be produced instantly with a single-cour season that ends with Chapter 273. Golden Kamuy Season 5 would then end off the remaining chapters.

But when Golden Kamuy Season 4 is 2 cours then it’s going to possible end adapting all the manga.

English-only manga readers in the US who need to learn forward of the anime can leap straight to English Quantity 20.

Golden Kamuy OVA 5 to adapt Pet Monster story arc?

Initially, the anime skipped the Youichirou the Manslayer arc, which was Chapters 151 via 154. The aspect story featured Toshizou Hijikata, Tatsuma Ushiyama, and Shinpachi Nagakura. Relatively than being tailored as Golden Kamuy OVA 5, the story was shifted to Episode 32/Season 3 Episode 8.

Episode 9 did in actual fact skip the Pet Monster story arc, which runs from the second half of Chapters 171 via a part of 176. Due to this fact, this story will possible be tailored as Golden Kamuy OVA 5 since it might probably’t match into the context of Golden Kamuy Season 4’s timeline.

Be aware: Golden Kamuy OVA 5 hasn’t been introduced but.

Within the story arc, Sugimoto stops a rogue Ainu man who briefly captures Enonoka after murdering another person in a close-by village. Sugimoto presents to execute the killer himself for the reason that Ainu don’t have a demise penalty.

The Ainu refuse, however the killer’s destiny might be worse. Relatively than killing murderers straight, the Ainu use a way referred to as itoyuri the place they stab the prison’s eyes with needles after which bury them alive in a casket and not using a backside. The casket containing the homicide sufferer is positioned on high and thus the perpetrator and sufferer are buried collectively.

The remainder of the Pet Monster story arc focuses Toshizou Hijikata and Tatsuma Ushiyama looking for the tattooed Abashiri prisoner Sekiya Waichirou within the Lake Akan space. Former head jailer Kadokura is called a person of nice misfortunate and he’s additionally in search of Sekiya.

A former veterinarian, Sekiya killed 30 individuals with poison. Sekiya tips Ushiyama and Hijikata into consuming poison, thus paralyzing them. Each males find yourself being buried in a casket in a near-death state the place the air will solely final a number of extra hours.

Sekiya is hoping to blackmail their allies into giving up their tattooed skins of their possession. In fact, issues don’t go precisely as deliberate…

The Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime will start with Sugimoto and Asirpa lastly reunited. Oh, and Maiharu Gansoku confirmed up, too, I suppose. Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

The manga’s story seemingly has a protracted solution to go earlier than ending. There are 24 Abashiri convicts tattooed with the map resulting in the gold. Though greater than half have been collected, Asirpa is the one individual able to deciphering the coded skins since she’s realized that Wilk’s Ainu identify is the important thing to fixing the tattoo code.

The treasure quest seemingly getting nearer to an ending, however Noda has far more craziness in retailer for anime audiences.

“I believe issues that happen to us instantly will also be simply anticipated by readers, so I drive myself to a nook, and earlier than I’m cornered, I discover an escape route that’s surprising,” he mentioned. “Opposite to expectations, what’s wanted is the boldness to create s**t, to not create the highest-grade curry ready from numerous high-class substances.”

The final time audiences watched the Golden Kamuy anime, the historical past and true motives of Asirpa’s father had been lastly revealed. Asirpa recovered her recollections, and after Kiroranke died, it was determined that they’d journey again to Hokkaido.

Again in Noboribetsu, the boys of the seventh Division are resting on the sizzling springs and so they hear a wierd story a couple of man carrying geta within the lifeless of the evening. The story leads a number of the males to a sizzling spring in hopes of discovering one other convict, however the night-time confrontation turns into a duel in a spot recognized for its volcanic gasoline emissions referred to as Hell Valley.

The story for the Golden Kamuy Season 4 anime will decide up once more with Quantity 20. Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

In the meantime, Sugimoto’s group travels to a Nivkh settlement close to Akou. Asirpa desires to return dwelling to her grandmother, however she is aware of Lt. Tsurumi received’t enable that. Asirpa believes her father would have needed the gold entrusted to Hijikata Toshizou’s group.

When Asirpa asks Sugimoto if Wilk/Nopperabou had mentioned something about his plans for her, Sugimoto lies, not telling her that Nopperabou had educated Asirpa to battle and lead the Ainu individuals. They each resolve to staff up with Lt. Tsurumi and collect the remaining tattooed skins.

Secretly, Sugimoto feels it’s his obligation to deliver the whole lot to an finish by liberating Asirpa from the preventing over the gold. That is the place the third season ended however the manga informed the story in a different way with the intention to current the backstories of extra characters.

After they’re making an attempt to resolve what to do with the wounded Tsukishima and Ogata, Sugimoto merely desires to kill the latter man if Ogata’s motive for becoming a member of Kiroranke had been greed for gold. They should discover a health care provider, however it’s harmful for Japanese troopers to be in Russia illegally so that they disguise themselves because the Nivkh.

Sugimoto rapidly blows their cowl, however the physician examines each males. Ogata will want surgical procedure at a hospital, however which means they’ll be reported to the Russian authorities.

Sugimoto doesn’t need Ogata to die simply but since he desires to query the person in hopes of saving Asirpa. So Sugimoto’s group preps Ogata for transport.

Issues seem grim on the clinic, however Ogata not solely survives, but additionally escapes! Ogata manages to shock 2nd Lieutenant Otonoshin Koito and take his gun.

Being trapped in these circumstances causes Koito to assume again on his childhood and why he’s so devoted to First Lieutenant Tsurumi (and the way the older man manipulated Koito through a pretend kidnapping). This flashback is a number of chapters (197 – 200) so it’s potential it might be tailored as OVA 6 episode.

Fusatarou Oosawa, aka Boutarou the Pirate, will probably be one of many new Golden Kamuy Season 4 characters. The convict has managed to assemble gold from the underside of lakes utilizing his spectacular merman-like potential. Pic credit score: Satoru Noda

Again within the current, Ogata makes his escape on horseback. Sugimoto tries to cease him by taking pictures on the horse, however all his pictures go wild. Sugimoto hopes Ogata will get better simply so he can kill him.

Sugimoto’s group should observe down the Japanese sniper (and face off towards Russian sniper Vasily once more) and escape from Russia and Karafuto. They’ll face many risks and obstacles, together with a Bear Man and an Abashiri convict named Boutarou the Pirate, however how will they cross the ocean with Koito and the seventh Division’s destroyer standing of their approach?

Sadly, anime followers should wait till the Golden Kamuy Season 4 launch date to observe what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!