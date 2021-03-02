September 11th to Covid-19: Spike Lee prepares a documentary about New York

The project will be released as a series on HBO later that year.

“What Makes New York City Great?” This is the question Spike Lee wants to answer in a new project due out on HBO Max in the US this year. There will be more than 200 interviews for this purpose.

The documentary series will start the same year New York commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11th. The terrorist attack will be one of the central themes, but the filmmaker wants to highlight the resilience of the city, which was felt even in times of the pandemic – in the first wave of Covid-19, New York was actually one of the hardest hit cities in the world .

Atlanta-born Spike Lee has had a long-standing relationship with New York, whether relying on the unusually competitive New York Knicks or putting the city at the center of their stories, as featured in one of his greatest films, “Do The”, the case in the Brooklyn neighborhood was The Right One “.

In 2002, The Last Hour, Spike Lee was one of the first to see New York as a backdrop after September 11th. In a movie in which Edward Norton crosses town in his final 24 hours of freedom before starting serving the prison sentence he was sentenced to.

The series is entitled “NYC EPICENTERS 9/11 → 2021½”. It remains to be seen how many episodes it will have and when it will premiere. In rounding up the project, HBO promises “a variety of first-hand accounts” from New Yorkers and a “Chronicle of Epic Life” on the recent history of the Big Apple and the way the multicultural city has always risen.