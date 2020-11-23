Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2020 Opportunity and Growth Analysis || Global Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Luminex Corporation (US)

This persuasive Sepsis Diagnostics Market report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Sepsis Diagnostics Market have been taken into consideration here. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market business report.

Market Analysis: Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 439.60 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 875.92 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increase in prevalence of sepsis.

Key Market Competitors: Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux SA (France), BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Bruker (US), AXIS SHIELD (UK), Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc., Inflammatix, Inc., Questex LLC, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Spectral Medical Inc., DNA Electronics, T2 Biosystems, Inc., F6S Network Limited., EKF, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd(Switzerland), CytoSorbents (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Europe, and among others.

Market Definition: Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Sepsis is fatal conditions arise due to the weak immune system to its own tissues and organs. It occurs due to chronic illness, liver or kidney diseases, cancer or severe wounds. Sepsis is one of the common causes of death in hospitalized patients. Increasing prevalence in hospital-acquired infections which must be diagnosed boosts the growth of market.

In the U.S. alone, around 1,000,000 death cases account to sepsis caused to the hospitalized patients. Moreover, development of biomarkers used in the clinical assays possessing specificity has driven the business growth significantly. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By Product

Instruments

Blood Culture Media

Assay Kits & Reagents

Software

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By Technology

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Biomarkers

Microfluidics

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By Method

Conventional Diagnostics,

Automated Diagnostics

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By Usability

Laboratory Testing

Point-Of-Care Testing

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By Pathogen

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By End User

Hospitals

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Sepsis Diagnostics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market :

In April 2018, Curetis NV announced that their collabo rated partner acumen research laboratories pte. Ltd received approval for Unyvero BCU Cartridge for bloodstream infection in Singapore.

In 2016, BioFire Diagnostics, LLC, the molecular biology counterpart of bioMérieux received U.S. FDA clearance for FilmArray Torch for use with the FilmArray Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panel.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Drivers :

Rise in cases of hospital-acquired infections, this act as a driver to the market.

Neonatal and geriatric population is more affective to sepsis, this act as a driver to the market.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Restraints :

Absence of standard protocol this significant act as restraints to the market.

Lack of skilled physicians, this significant act as restraints to the market.

