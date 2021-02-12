Separation Machinery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Separation Machinery Market: Overview

Separation machines help industries and people to separate impurities from a given solution on the basis of viscosity, shape, size, density, or others. Such machines play an important role in different industrial processes to achieve a pure solution. Industrial centrifugal is a separation machine that utilizes centrifugal force to disparate liquid-liquid separation and solid-liquid separation. Wastewater from industries is full of toxic chemicals, bacteria, and other particles. So it is important to reduce the contamination of water before releasing it. Further, different types of equipment are used to treat, handle, and dispose of the polluted water including tramp oil separators, reverse osmosis systems, paper bed filters, solid bowl centrifuges, distillation, vacuum evaporation, ultrafiltration system, vacuum filters, and others. These types of equipment are used in the railway, marine, chemical, oil & gas, and other industries.

Global Separation Machinery Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global separation machinery market is the growing demand for the machines to separate impurities from a given solution. Moreover, the surging demand for separating machines specifically from the healthcare and petrochemical industries is boosting the growth of the global separation machinery market. The growing government rules and regulations for wastewater treatment will positively shape the trajectory of the global separation machinery market during the forecast period. Manufacturers from the food industry consume tons of water and large amounts of food are wasted in the process. However, such conclusive scenarios increased the demand for separating machinery in the food and beverage industry to treat the contaminated water before release. The prominent players in the global separation machinery market are undergoing extensive research and development activities to innovate better products under a cost-effective budget.

Global Separation Machinery Market: Segmentation

The global separation machinery market can be segmented into product, application, end-use, and region.

By product, the market can be segmented into evaporators, industrial strainers & sieves, stage separators, membrane separators, magnetic separators, industrial centrifuges, and others. The industrial centrifuges segment holds the largest share in the global separation machinery market. Industrial centrifuges are a type of commercial machines that are utilized for particle separation. It rotates at high speed with several revolutions per minute (rpm). Such rotation involves inward force relatively with outward centrifugal force. The resultant force is hundred times stronger than the gravitational force.

By application, the market can be segmented into industrial processing, HVAC & environmental, transportation, water & wastewater, life sciences, and others. The water & wastewater segment holds hegemony over others due to the shortage of water across the globe. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set several guidelines and treatment techniques to essentially meet the quality standard for safe drinking water. The growing spending on water treatment services is fueling the growth of the segment significantly. The growing industries across the globe and the discharge of hazardous water in natural bodies are also supporting the growth of the segment.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into marine, transportation & construction, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, oil & gas, and others.

Global Separation Machinery Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global separation machinery market due to the growing rules and regulations of the regional governments along with rapidly increasing industrialization in the region.

Europe is anticipated to witness huge growth with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing research and development activities coupled with stringent rules of the regional government are fueling the growth of the regional market. A skilled and well-educated workforce is positively impacting the growth of the regional market.

Global Separation Machinery Market: Competitive Players

Companies are constantly focusing on developing new products to gain competitiveness in the market globally. Major players in the global separation machinery market are Gruppo Pieralisi, ACS Manufacturing, Inc., CECO Environmental, Ltd., Kaisha Russell Finex, Mitsubishi Kakoki, SWECO, GEA Group, ANDRITZ, Ferrum AG, Alfa Laval, Rotex, Industrial Fabric Schneider, Gas Engineering LLC, JSC Cryogenmash, Sichuan Air Separation, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Parkson Corporation, and Hiller Separation & Process.

