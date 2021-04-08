Seoul: Opposition candidate triumphs in mayoral elections | Free press

The mayoral elections in the metropolis of Seoul are considered to be the pinnacle of South Korea’s presidential elections next year. The opposition is benefiting from a change in the country’s mood.

Seoul (AP) – A year before South Korea’s presidential election, the conservative opposition has inflicted a painful defeat on the center-left ruling party in the election of a new mayor in Seoul.

Opposition party Power of the People (PPP) candidate Oh Se Hoon received 57.5 percent of the votes cast in the capital on Wednesday, according to the state election commission. Oh’s biggest rival Park Young Sun of the ruling Democratic Party (Minjoo) got just 39.2 percent. The PPP candidate also clearly won the mayoral election of South Korea’s second largest city, Busan.

The midterm elections at the local level were also seen as a major test of sentiment for the next presidential election, which will take place in March 2022. According to observers, the vote in Seoul, with its nearly ten million inhabitants, could send a political signal for next year’s elections. The main region is the country’s political, economic and cultural center. 60-year-old Oh, who had already been mayor of Seoul before his resignation in 2011, was the favorite before the election.

Approval ratings for left-wing Liberal President Moon Jae In and South Korea’s Minjoo have dropped significantly in the polls recently. The reasons were, among other things, the galloping real estate prices and allegations of real estate speculation against employees of the housing association LH. In Seoul alone, house prices had doubled in the past five years. The Minjoo party took a landslide victory in the local elections in June 2018, and also clearly won last year’s general election.

Moon was quoted by a spokesman as saying he sees the latest election results as a “rebuke”. For the remainder of his tenure, he wanted to fulfill his duties “with a more modest attitude and a greater sense of responsibility”. Former human rights lawyer Moon cannot be re-elected after a five-year term.

The elections in Seoul and Busan had become necessary because the positions of mayor there had become vacant. In addition, some mandates were granted in local parliaments.

After the death of the former head of the city of Seoul, Park Won Soon, last summer, the office was temporarily managed. Oh, like victorious PPP candidate Park Heong Joon, will initially only serve as the mayor of Busan for the remaining 14 months of their respective predecessors’ terms. According to preliminary figures, the turnout in Seoul was 58.2 percent and in Busan 52.7 percent.

