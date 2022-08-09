Seoul Flooding Kills at Least 7

SEOUL — Not less than seven folks had been killed as among the heaviest rainfall in many years struck the Seoul space in a single day, flooding properties, streets and subway stations, South Korean officers mentioned on Tuesday.

Three of the useless, two sisters of their 40s and a 13-year-old woman, had been discovered early Tuesday as emergency staff pumped out the water that had flooded their semi-basement house in southern Seoul. One other was a municipal worker, apparently electrocuted whereas eradicating a tree that had fallen onto a sidewalk, the police mentioned.

Along with the seven confirmed deaths, officers mentioned six folks had been lacking after floodwaters pulled them into manholes, underground passages or streams.