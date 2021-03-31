Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new report titled ‘Global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices Market’, released by Emergen Research, executes a close investigation into the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution network in the historical years (2017-2018) and gives an accurate estimation of the same over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The report analyzes the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market.

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, and Intel Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market on the basis of application, sensor type, network technology, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Healthcare Transport Manufacturing Retail Others

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Temperature sensors Pressure sensors Chemical sensors Light sensors Motion sensors Other sensors



Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Wired Wireless

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



