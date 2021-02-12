sensitive toothpaste Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global sensitive toothpaste market accounted for US$ 47.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be 73.6 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%.

The report “Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market, By Product Type (Highly Sensitive Toothpaste and Low Sensitive Toothpaste), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Retail Stores)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On March 2020, Colgate, Optic White declared its partnership with multi-platinum selling artist Sheryl Crow to launched its new teeth whitening — Colgate® Optic White® Renewal toothpaste. It contains 3% hydrogen peroxide, which is the highest amount of the professionally-recommended whitening ingredient available in a toothpaste.

On May 2016, after the success of sensodyne, GSK Consumer Healthcare entered into a new segment in the toothpaste market with the launch of Sensodyne Whitening. This new toothpaste takes teeth “back to the best” by keeping a unique balance between sensitivity and restoring natural whiteness.

Analyst View:

Increasing awareness about dental hygiene and growing prevalence of dental cares

Growing prevalence of dental caries and increasing awareness about dental hygiene are the major factors boosting growth of demand for sensitive toothpaste globally. Several market players are taking initiative in order to spread awareness regarding good oral health and dental hygiene. For instance, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) recently collaborated with Oral-B and crest to spread awareness among orthodontic patients concerning oral hygiene and the necessity of good oral care habits. Growing awareness among individuals regarding aids in improving personal hygiene and cosmetic dental treatments are also projected to further propel growth for adult toothpastes over the forecast period

Innovative marketing strategies

Key players are coming up with different brands of sensitive toothpastes providing multiple benefits such as whitening, deep clean, repair and protection, fresh mint flavor, and herbal multi care. Increasing adoption of whitening toothpastes owing to its various benefits is driving the market growth. Additionally, innovative marketing strategies implementation by major vendors is projected to drive the growth of the market for sensitive toothpaste. Colgate-Palmolive and Sensodyne are the two major brands which create awareness about oral sensitivity and increase the adoption of sensitive toothpastes among consumers.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market”, By Product Type (Highly Sensitive Toothpaste and Low Sensitive Toothpaste), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Retail Stores)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

By product type, the target market is segmented into highly sensitive toothpaste and low sensitive toothpaste.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/ hypermarkets segment estimated for highest market share in 2019 due to availability of wide range of products. The pharmacies and drug stores segment will register comparative growth rate over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific estimated for highest share in terms of revenue in 2019 owing to growing demand for oral care products among individuals in China and India. Growing awareness about dental hygiene and disposable income are boosting the market growth for sensitive toothpaste in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global sensitive toothpaste market includes Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church and Dwight Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Procter and Gamble, Unilever, and Tom’s of Maine.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

