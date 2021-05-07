Sensitive Data Discovery Market: Share, Industry Dynamics, Top Trends and Regional Analysis

With the credible Sensitive Data Discovery Market report it becomes simpler for customers to understand various market drivers and market restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This report analyses the industry from top to bottom by considering the myriad of aspects. Profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends, and incredible techniques utilized in the report gives client’s an upper hand in the market. The parameters of this Sensitive Data Discovery Market business report include but are not limited to the latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation.

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Sensitive Data Discovery Market research report which presents a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. The report includes the study of key players offering sensitive data discovery solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global sensitive data discovery market.

The report includes the study of key players offering sensitive data discovery solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global sensitive data discovery market. The major vendors in the global sensitive data discovery market include:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Proofpoint (US), Google (US), Micro Focus (UK), SolarWinds (US), PKWARE (US), Thales (France), Spirion (US), Egnyte (US), Netwrix (US), Varonis (US), Digital Guardian (US), Solix (US), Immuta (US), MENTIS (US), Ground Labs (US), Hitachi (Japan), Nightfall (US), Securiti (US), DataGrail (US), Dathena (Singapore), BigID (US), 1touch.io (US), and DataSunrise (US).

“The rise in deand to integrate data with business processes and serive actionable insights, and COVID-19 pandemic led increase in the need for data utilization across verticals, are expected to act as growth opportunities for the sensitive data discovery market.”

The sensitive data discovery market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2020 to USD 12.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data, increasing investments in data privacy with evolving regulations, growing adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions to improve security compliance and governance within data and the growing importance of data utilization during COVID-19 scenario among organizations are expected to drive the adoption of the sensitive data discovery market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the sensitive data discovery market size based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, vertical, and region.

With the growing focus on data security, IoT and, real-time data analysis, the sensitive data discovery market is witnessing significant growth. The rise in demand to integrate data with business processes and derive actionable insights, and need for data utilization across verticals due to COVID-19 are expected to provide market growth opportunities for leading companies. However, key factors such as difficulties in justifying RoI from sensitive data discovery solutions and the lack of skilled professional workforce are projected to inhibit the market growth. Data security and privacy concerns, incoherency in enterprise-wide data management standards and governance, and major dependence on manual systems for sensitive data discovery are key challenges encouraging the adoption of sensitive data discovery solutions and services.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The sensitive data discovery market is segmented based on components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for deployment and integration, and consulting services by end users to effectively integrate sensitive data discovery tools for gathering structured and unstructured data from multiple sources.

The cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The sensitive data discovery market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud is further segmented by type in public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features which have resulted in larger market size for on-premises mode sensitive data discovery solutions. The high CAGR of the cloud segment can be attributed to the availability of easy deployment options and minimal requirements of capital and time. These factors are supporting the current lockdown scenario of COVID-19 as social distancing and lack of workforce hit the industry, and are expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions.

Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sensitive data discovery market is segmented based on verticals into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, and other verticals (education, and travel and hospitality). The BFSI vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Moreover, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare researchers and hospitals are dealing with enormous data, which has created a massive need for efficient sensitive data discovery and management. Sensitive data discovery finds multiple use cases in the healthcare and life sciences vertical such as remote diagnostics/monitoring of patient status; real-time alerting; emergency care; tracking inventory, staff, and patients; pharmacy management, and telemedicine.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. Businesses in the APAC region are deploying sensitive data discovery solutions to generate statistical data and make faster business decisions. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focusing on improving data management to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the sensitive data discovery market.

By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%
By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the sensitive data discovery market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, organization size, deployment mode, application, vertical, and regions. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sensitive data discovery market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.