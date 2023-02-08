Sennheiser’s Iconic HD 600 Series Headphones Gets A Major Upgrade

The brand new Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones characterize a significant improve to one of many firm’s best-loved … [+] pairs of headphones. Sennheiser

In the present day one of many world’s best-loved headphone manufacturers introduced that its iconic HD 600 Sequence has been up to date. It’s honest to say the Sennheiser 600 Sequence has been liked by music and audio lovers on the lookout for high-end headphone efficiency. The brand new HD 660 S2 outcomes from suggestions from the corporate’s loyal buyer base asking for a pair of open-back headphones that provide reference-level element with an impactful bass.

In a press launch to mark the launch of the brand new mannequin, Sennheiser says the improve presents a “extra dramatic pay attention with better depth from enhanced sub-bass tuning, extracting dynamic affect and emotion from audio lovers’ favourite recordings. The up to date acoustics provide a pleasant new approach to expertise music over again.”

It’s at all times a little bit of a chance when reimagining a product so well-loved by a loyal band of shoppers. Sennheiser says that the HD 660S2 ​improves the well-love basic by making certain that its finest traits are retained. This improve was difficult, beginning with the bottom finish of the frequency plot. The HD 660S2s have been given a hotter bass that enhances the unique headphones’ easy treble response that works so properly with vocals whereas enabling the timbre and distinctive character of particular person devices to shine via.

The brand new DH 660S2 from Sennheiser retain the very best liked options from the earlier model however have a … [+] extra partaking and heat bass response. Sennheiser

The press launch says that your complete frequency spectrum delivered by the HD 660S2 creates a refined listening expertise due to improved transducer airflow and a refined voice coil. The upshot is a greater depth and nuance of low-frequency passages, including “dramatic aptitude” to any music. Listeners ought to discover a extra profound, clearer bass with out impacting the expansive element the basic collection is understood for.

By decreasing the voice coil’s weight, Sennheiser’s engineers say the impulse response has been improved, bringing hyper-realistic textures to the forefront of performances. The general expertise is “smoother and hotter” than the unique HD 660S. The general impedance matches the HD 600 and HD 650 with an audiophile-friendly 300Ω, producing punchy dynamics and impressively low distortion.

The brand new headphones had been designed in Germany and are manufactured at Sennheiser’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eire. The HD 660S2 presents the identical construct high quality and supplies as the unique design. Plush earpads and a comfortable headband with loads of padding place the earcups at an optimum distance from the ear, producing a spacious soundstage with loads of element.

The HD 660S2 are open-back headphones for detailed listening at house in quiet conditions. The … [+] open-back design makes the ears really feel cooler however they do permit exterior sounds to be heard. Sennheiser

The transducer encompass drops the resonant frequency from the 110Hz of the unique HD 660S right down to 70Hz giving extra emphasis to dynamic feels like kick drums. The outer mesh grilles of every earcup are designed to permit airflow on the perfect impedance for open-back listening periods.

The HD 660S2 ships with two 1.8-meter (5.8 ft) user-detachable cables that terminate to six.3mm (1/4-inch) single-ended stereo and 4.4mm balanced stereo jack plugs, respectively. A 6.3 mm to three.5 mm (1/8-inch) adapter to be used with in style sources DAC-amps, DAPs and devoted amplifiers like Sennheiser’s HDV 820. Elegant bronze accents on the mesh earcups are contrasted in opposition to a jet-black end.

Pricing & Availability: ​The Sennheiser HD 660S2 shall be obtainable for pre-order globally from eighth February 2023 and can go on sale on twenty first February 2023 for $599.95 / £499 / €599.

Extra data: www.sennheiser-hearing.com

Tech Specs: