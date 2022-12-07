Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia Senate runoff race
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia Senate runoff race

Nidhi Gandhi

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has received the state’s runoff election, defeating Republican Herschel Walker in one of the vital hard-fought campaigns of 2022. Warnock is the state’s first Black senator and senior pastor on the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Initially elected final 12 months in a particular election to switch retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, he has now been chosen to serve a full six-year time period within the Senate.

