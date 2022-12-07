Sen. Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia Senate runoff race

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has received the state’s runoff election, defeating Republican Herschel Walker in one of the vital hard-fought campaigns of 2022. Warnock is the state’s first Black senator and senior pastor on the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Initially elected final 12 months in a particular election to switch retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, he has now been chosen to serve a full six-year time period within the Senate.