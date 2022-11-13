Sen. Ed Markey wrote to Elon Musk saying someone impersonated his Twitter with a verified blue check. Musk responded, suggesting his ‘real account sounds like a parody.’

Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk.Jemal Countess/Getty Photos and Taylor Hill/Getty Photos

Sen. Ed Markey stated his account was “simply” impersonated with a pretend account with a blue verification examine.

Musk responded to the criticism, saying Markey’s actual account “appears like a parody.”

Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s employees, together with public coverage employees who confirm politician accounts.

Sen. Ed Markey penned a letter to Elon Musk after somebody impersonated his Twitter account with a blue checkmark. Musk responded on Twitter by saying the senator’s actual account “appears like a parody.”

In a letter addressed to Musk and shared on Twitter, Markey stated a Washington Put up reporter “simply created a pretend Twitter account in my title, and by paying $8.00 was additionally in a position to acquire Twitter’s blue checkmark, signifying that Twitter had ‘verified’ the account was certainly that of a sitting U.S. senator.”

“It was not,” Markey’s letter to Musk continued. “Apparently, as a consequence of Twitter’s lax verification practices and obvious want for money, anybody might pay $8.00 and impersonate somebody in your platform.”

The Washington Put up reported on Friday that the outlet was verified “in minutes” whereas experimenting with the verification system and creating “imposter accounts” for Markey and a comic. Each pretend accounts have been shortly verified, which the Put up stated makes the blue examine “largely nugatory.”

Following the experiment, Markey stated that Twitter “should clarify how this occurred and the best way to forestall it from occurring once more.”

“Maybe it’s as a result of your actual account appears like a parody?” Musk stated on Twitter in a reply to Markey’s tweet. He additionally requested why Markey is sporting a masks in his profile image.

Markey fired off one other tweet in response to Musk, calling out the billionaire’s corporations below varied investigations.

“Certainly one of your corporations is below an FTC consent decree. Auto security watchdog NHTSA is investigating one other for killing individuals. And also you’re spending your time selecting fights on-line,” Markey tweeted. “Repair your corporations. Or Congress will.”

Story continues

The Federal Commerce Fee stated on Friday that it’s “monitoring latest developments at Twitter with deep concern.” In the meantime, the Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration (NHTSA) has spent months investigating Tesla’s autopilot characteristic, assessing information from 830,000 Tesla automobiles and virtually 200 new instances of collisions whereas the autopilot characteristic was activated.

Musk stated final week that he desires Twitter to be the “most correct supply of knowledge,” although lots of his tweets in the previous couple of weeks contradict him. He tweeted a hyperlink to a information web site spreading unfounded (and homophobic) claims in regards to the assault on Paul Pelosi, which left the Home Speaker’s husband hospitalized. He additionally tweeted that Twitter was the most important driver of “clicks” on the web, after which he was shortly fact-checked for being “100% fallacious.”

Musk’s tweets have put him in sizzling water with advertisers, a number of of whom have suspended advertisements on the positioning. Since he accomplished his takeover of Twitter final month, he has laid off a number of high executives and a big chunk of the corporate’s employees, together with public coverage employees who confirm politician accounts.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider