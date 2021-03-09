Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2021 Global Outlook – Shin-Etsu Handotai, Siltronic AG, SUMCO Corporation, SK Siltron Co. Ltd, SOITEC SA

The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The semiconductor silicon wafer market was valued at USD 9.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: Shin-Etsu Handotai, Siltronic AG, SUMCO Corporation, SK Siltron Co. Ltd, SOITEC SA, Globalwafers Co. Ltd, Okmetic Inc., Wafer Works Corporation, Episil-Precision Inc. and others.

– March 2020 – SK Siltron announced it had completed the acquisition of DuPont’s Silicon Carbide Wafer (SiC Wafer) unit. Demand for power semiconductors is increasing at a healthy rate as automakers are scrambling to enter the electric vehicle market, and telecommunication companies are expanding ultra-fast 5G networks. SiC wafers have high hardness, heat resistance, and the ability to withstand high voltages.

– March 2020 – GlobalWafers’ 6-inch silicon wafer plant in Malaysia has returned to regular production and runs at full utilization, according to the company. Production at the plant was disrupted briefly by a coronavirus lockdown in the country.

– The demand for more compact electronics has led to a high degree of miniaturization. Silicon wafers are the primary material for manufacturing semiconductors, which are essential components of virtually all electronics goods, including several consumer electronics such as mobiles, tablets, and P.C.s. In the current market scenario, a significant portion of electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, computers, etc., still use I.C.s and other semiconductor devices manufactured from silicon substances. Although silicon is still dominating the primary applications in the consumer electronics market, new materials replace the previous substrates and packaging for a few uses.

– According to Consumer Technology Association (CTA), ‘U.S. Consumer Technology Sales and Forecast’ study, CTA expects that 5G-enabled smartphone devices will reach 2.1 million units and cross USD 1.9 billion in revenue triple-digit increases through 2021. Furthermore, in 2019, Apple announced a contribution of USD 350 billion to the U.S. economy by 2023 and promised 2.4 million jobs, over the next five years, which comprises of new investments and its existing spending with domestic companies for supply and manufacturing. The company is a prominent player in the consumer electronics industry; hence, the announcement is expected to propel the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers.

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

