Semiconductor Metrology or Inspection Equipment Market 2021 Competitive Insights – KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Onto Innovation Inc. (Rudolph Technologies Inc.)

Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355821/semiconductor-metrology-inspection-equipment-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Global Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market are KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Onto Innovation Inc. (Rudolph Technologies Inc.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hitachi Hi-Technologies Corporation, Nova Measuring Instruments, ASML Holding NV, Lasertec Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Nikon Metrology NV, Camtek Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates

– February 2020 – Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched Captura, an coordinate measuring machine (CMM) that offers a cost-effective solution for multisensor measurement of small to medium parts. Captura CMMs run Metus metrology software, which has its roots Hexagon’s flagship PC-DMIS metrology software that delivers the highest standard of precision measurement.

– December 2019 – Precision Optical made strategic investments into thin-film coating capital equipment. It acquired a new Perkin Elmer Lambda 1050 spectrophotometer equipped with the Total Absolute Measurement System (TAMS). This will provide them with incredible spectral inspection capability from 175-3300nm and strengthens it’s overall metrology capabilities.

Key Market Trends

Thin Film Metrology to Witness Significant Growth

– Thin-film metrology is very essential in semiconductor devices and nanodevices. It can monitor metrological capabilities such as thickness sensitivity, good precision, have composition. Its analysis capabilities have small spot sizes for wafer edge characterization and good throughput.

– There are different methods that are incorporated in thin-film metrology, such as advanced model-based analysis that works by comparing the theoretical model of the sample film stack to an actual measurement signal, as seen by the profiler. This technology measures topography, thickness, and substrate topography for single-layer films from 50 – 2000 nm in seconds.

– In July 2019, SENTECH Instruments presented SENDURO MEMS for fully automatic metrology quality control in sensor and MEMS production. The SENDURO MEMS provides reliable and precise measurement of thin-film stacks, using spectroscopic reflectometry and ellipsometry. It also allows the handling of double-side wafers. Also, Edge grip wafer handling with small edge exclusion is optionally available for 100 mm, 150 mm, and 200 mm wafers.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355821/semiconductor-metrology-inspection-equipment-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.