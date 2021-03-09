Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Onto Innovation Inc. (Rudolph Technologies Inc.)

The Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market: KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Onto Innovation Inc. (Rudolph Technologies Inc.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hitachi Hi-Technologies Corporation, Nova Measuring Instruments, ASML Holding NV, Lasertec Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Nikon Metrology NV, Camtek Limited and others.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355821/semiconductor-metrology-inspection-equipment-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=126

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – Hexagons Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched Captura, an coordinate measuring machine (CMM) that offers a cost-effective solution for multisensor measurement of small to medium parts. Captura CMMs run Metus metrology software, which has its roots Hexagons flagship PC-DMIS metrology software that delivers the highest standard of precision measurement.

– December 2019 – Precision Optical made strategic investments into thin-film coating capital equipment. It acquired a new Perkin Elmer Lambda 1050 spectrophotometer equipped with the Total Absolute Measurement System (TAMS). This will provide them with incredible spectral inspection capability from 175-3300nm and strengthens its overall metrology capabilities.

Key Market Trends:

– Thin-film metrology is very essential in semiconductor devices and nanodevices. It can monitor metrological capabilities such as thickness sensitivity, good precision, have composition. Its analysis capabilities have small spot sizes for wafer edge characterization and good throughput.

– There are different methods that are incorporated in thin-film metrology, such as advanced model-based analysis that works by comparing the theoretical model of the sample film stack to an actual measurement signal, as seen by the profiler. This technology measures topography, thickness, and substrate topography for single-layer films from 50 2000 nm in seconds.

– In July 2019, SENTECH Instruments presented SENDURO MEMS for fully automatic metrology quality control in sensor and MEMS production. The SENDURO MEMS provides reliable and precise measurement of thin-film stacks, using spectroscopic reflectometry and ellipsometry. It also allows the handling of double-side wafers. Also, Edge grip wafer handling with small edge exclusion is optionally available for 100 mm, 150 mm, and 200 mm wafers.

Regional Analysis For Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Click the link to browse full report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355821/semiconductor-metrology-inspection-equipment-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=126

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com